New Dungeons & Dragons Starter Set Revealed by Hasbro

Hasbro announced a new Dungeons & Dragons Starter Set that will be released this year. Dungeons & Dragons: Dragons of Stormwreck Isle was one of several new products announced yesterday by Hasbro. No pertinent details were provided about the new Starter Kit, but it does show a blue dragon on the cover of the box. Unlike the first D&D Starter Set or the 2020 D&D Essentials Kit boxed set, Dungeons & Dragons: Dragons of Stormwreck Isle has a retail price of $49.99. This likely means that the new boxed set will contain some form of additional material, either through a more robust adventure or more accessories.

The D&D Starter Sets serve as introduction points for players who want to get into Dungeons & Dragons but don’t want to commit to buying the game’s three core rulebooks. A Starter Set typically contains a Basic Rules pamphlet featuring a streamlined set of 5E rules and an introductory adventure that guides players through several basic scenarios. Pre-generated character sheets and a set of dice are also typically included. Starter Sets can often be found in mass retail locations like Wal Mart, Target, and Amazon alongside traditional board games. In recent years, Wizards of the Coast has increased the number of boxed sets for sale, with the release of the aforementioned Essentials Kit as well as tie-in boxed sets featuring the Rick & Morty and Stranger Things franchise.

One interesting note about the new Starter Set are comments made by D&D Studio lead Ray Winninger last year. Last year, Winninger noted that Dungeons & Dragons was returning to two “classic” campaign settings via new formats that were not explicitly campaign setting books. Given that “Stormwreck Isle” isn’t the name of any known Forgotten Realms locale, it could be possible that this set takes place somewhere besides the default campaign setting used in almost all 5E D&D adventures and both currednt D&D boxed sets.

No release date was announced for Dungeons & Dragons: Dragons of Stormwreck Isle, but fans can likely expect some new information soon due to Hasbro’s official announcement.