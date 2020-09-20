Dungeons & Dragons Reveals Another New Spell

(Photo: Wizards of the Coast)

Dungeons & Dragons has revealed another brand new spell that will appear in its next expansion. Yesterday, Dungeons & Dragons released another preview for Tasha's Cauldron of Everything, its upcoming rules expansion book due out in November. The preview revealed a brand new spell, Tasha's mind whip, which both deals damage and severely hampers its target. The spell is a 2nd-level enchantment spell that targets one creature within 90 feet. If the target fails an Intelligence saving throw, they take 3d6 psychic damage and can't take a reaction until the end of their next turn. Moreover, on the target's next turn, they can only take either an action, a bonus action, or a reaction.

Tasha's Cauldron of Everything serves as the second major expansion for Dungeons & Dragons' Fifth Edition ruleset, following the 2017 release of Xanathar's Guide to Everything. The new rulebook will contain new subclasses, magic spells, magic items, and rules for things like Sidekicks and group patrons. As Tasha's mind whip suggests, several of the spells and subclasses will have a psionic theme to them.

D&D has released several previews for Tasha's Cauldron of Everything over the last few days, all of which can be found on the D&D Celebration website. D&D Celebration is a weekend-long virtual event featuring a mix of panels and games streamed on D&D's Twitch channel, which serves to both celebrate the release of Icewind Dale: Rime of the Frostmaiden and also get fans excited about Tasha's Cauldron of Everything later this year. Like the mind sliver spell released earlier this week, the spell preview was hidden on the D&D Celebration website, accessible only after you solve a puzzle.

