Dungeons & Dragons Debuts Impressive Vecna Statue

Dungeons & Dragons has revealed a first look at a brand new statue of the infamous lich Vecna. Earlier this week, Dungeons & Dragons revealed a first look at a brand new statue of Vecna, the infamous god-lich whose hand and eye are some of the most powerful magical items in D&D lore. The statue was shown off during a lore deep dive video featuring D&D narrative lead Chris Perkins, who explained the history of Vecna throughout the game's various editions. The new Vecna will be produced by WizKids, with a release scheduled for later this year. You can scope out the video showing off the new statue below:

Vecna is an infamous god-lich who has terrorized multiple realities. The character was first referenced in an early Dungeons & Dragons supplement, when his hand and eye appeared as powerful magical artifacts. In order to use either item, a player character had to cut off their hand or gouge out their eye and replace the missing body part with the artifact itself. Vecna eventually made his appearance as a villain in several D&D adventures, was temporarily shunted off to Ravenloft, and eventually made his return as an ascended god.

Notably, Vecna is one of the few popular D&D "big bads" to not have appeared in a Fifth Edition adventure. The character did appear as the final antagonist in Critical Role's first campaign, but he has not appeared in a Wizards of the Coast-produced adventure yet. This makes Vecna's updated look much more interesting, as it suggests that Wizards has some sort of plans for their infamous god-lich. Vecna's updated look also appeared on a Funko POP! figure released late last year. We'll add that Vecna is also due to get referenced in the upcoming season of Stranger Things, as this season's antagonist is named after the infamous lich.

In the meantime, orders are live for the brand new Vecna figure on WizKids' website. The figure will cost $262.49 and will be released later this year.