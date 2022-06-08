Dungeons & Dragons Confirms Another Classic Monster Returning in Spelljammer Reboot

✖

Another classic Spelljammer creature is set to return to Dungeons & Dragons later this year. Earlier this week, WizKids announced that it would launch a line of Dungeons & Dragons encounter boxed sets that contains miniatures, terrain, and maps based on various encounters from Dungeons & Dragons adventures. The first of these new "Showdown Setting" boxes will be a Spelljammer-themed box from the upcoming Light of Xaryxis adventure, found in the Spelljammer: Adventures in Space boxed set due for release in August. The new boxed set will contain a number of astral elves miniatures, plus a miniature of a Zodar. You can see the new version of the Zodar below:

(Photo: WizKids)

The Zodar are a strange race of creatures that are basically massive muscles encased inside of thick obsidian armor. The creatures all look identical – standing six feet tall – and tend to crush their enemies with devastating bear hugs instead of pummel them to death. The Zodar are also unique in that they are impervious to magic. The Zodar also have a tendency of being inscrutable – they rarely speak and often act independently even when traveling with adventuring groups. A Zodar might watch an entire fight without acting, or they might take an extreme action that puts their adventuring peers in danger.

It's unclear whether the Zodar were created by another group or if they are just another strange sight within the already strange Spelljammer setting. Because it was theorized there was a tie between the Zodar and the crystal spheres that housed various worlds in the original Spelljammer setting, it's possible that the new Spelljammer adventure could provide some hints about the Zodar's purpose. Or they could be just as aloof and mysterious as they were in the original Spelljammer books.

Spelljammer: Adventures in Space will be released in August. WizKids will release their D&D Icons of the Realms: Showdown Setting – The Temple of Light box in October.