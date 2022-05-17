Dying Light 2 Designer Reveals His Hopes for a Third Game

✖

Hindsight is 20/20, and that's true even for game developers. In a new interview with Video Games Chronicle, Dying Light 2: Stay Human lead game designer Tymon Smektala revealed that he wishes the team had made protagonist Aiden Caldwell stronger from the start of the game. Smektala says that if the team gets the opportunity to make a third game in the series, he "would like the main character to start with bigger and better starting abilities and skills." It could be quite some time before that happens, but it's clear this is something Smektala would like to see in a potential Dying Light 3.

"We did something very different in the second one and actually this is something I would like to have corrected when I look at Dying Light 2 from the perspective of three months after the release," Smetala told Video Games Chronicle. "So I think in the third game, if it happens, that the character will start with more powers, more skills, more abilities as his basic skill set."

Giving players more skills and abilities from the outset could set Dying Light 3 apart from the first two games, and it would be interesting to see what impact it had on the overall gameplay. Given the fact that Techland has already discussed long-term plans to support Dying Light 2, development on a third game probably won't be starting anytime soon. Still, fans of the series should be happy to know that Smektala and the rest of the team are already looking for ways to improve the series, and how they might offer an experience that differs from what we've seen thus far. Until then, fans will just have to settle for the all the Dying Light 2 content still to come!

Dying Light 2 Stay Human is available now on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

Have you been enjoying Dying Light 2? What would you like to see from a third game in the series? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk about all things gaming!