Rumor: Dying Light 2 May Be Announced At E3 2018

We’ve heard about a lot of big sequels that will be making the rounds at E3 2018 this year. But what intrigues us are the sequels that haven’t been announced yet.

Techland, the developers behind the hit game Dying Light, have reportedly been cooking up a new project that will make its debut at the show in just a few weeks. But what it is could be anything. A new Call of Juarez game? Something new entirely?

However, according to a Polish news site named GraczposPolita, the game is none other than the sequel to Dying Light. The team has been updating the project for years now, so it might be time to strike out in some new territory.

In its piece, GraczposPolita noted the following:

“Currently, the studio focuses on the preparation of a high-quality trailer to be presented at the upcoming E3 fairs in Los Angeles (12-14 June). When asked about the release of Dying Light: Bad Blood, which focuses on the multiplayer game in the style of battle royale, is the chance to develop it in Dying Light 2, I heard that ‘it is very likely’. Bad Blood is to be the first real test for this mode in the DL world. I also received confirmation that it was delayed with the announcement, because the first part of Dying Light is still supported and the team focuses on the mentioned Bad Blood. It sounds completely logical.”

The team does have that Bad Blood expansion in the works, so we could be seeing something along those lines and maybe a tease of a sequel to come sometime in 2019. At this point in time, it’s too soon to tell what Techland is up to unless it tells us direct. And it’s not likely to do that, saving what it’s working on next for the big show.

We’ll let you know if anything is confirmed, but for now the focus remains on Dying Light and whatever the Bad Blood expansion will bring to the table. But if we hear anything from the event about the sequel, we’ll certainly let you know.

Dying Light is available now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.

(Hat tip to Bleeding Cool for the tip!)