Dying Light 2 Length Revealed

Techland has revealed how long it will take to beat Dying Light 2 when it releases on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC later this year. And as you would expect, it's similar in length to the first game, Dying Light. According to the game's lead game designer Tymon Smektala, mileage with the game will vary depending on playstyle and skill, which is to be expected. However, the designer didn't just leave fans with this. He also provided some numbers.

Speaking about the game's length, Smektala said that if players rush through the game and just focus on the main story, it will be roughly a 20-hour affair. However, if you want to see everything the game has to offer, you will need more like 40 or 60 hours. To this end, the designer reveals that just the opening area of the game has seven to eight hours of content packed in it.

“If you rush it, you should be able to finish the story in roughly 20 hours,” said Smektala. “But to see it all, you’d have to spend 2-3 times more time than that. Our opening area alone can last for over 7-8 hours if you want to explore every nook and cranny, so there’s absolutely a lot to play here.”

For context, to mainline Dying Light took about 17 hours. Meanwhile, to experience the main story plus most of the side content would take about 35 hours. And lastly, completionist playthroughs took about 50 hours. Again, it sounds like the games will be similar in length, with the sequel taking a bit longer.

Dying Light 2 is set to release sometime this year via the aforementioned platforms. Below, you can read more about it:

"It’s been 15 years since humanity lost to the virus," reads an official description of the game's story. "The last great human settlement exists within an unforgiving, infected world, plunged into a modern dark age. During the day, bandits, factions, and starving survivors roam the streets scavenging for scraps - or someone to take them from, by violence if necessary. At night the infected roam free, evacuating their dark hideouts to prey on the living. You are Aiden Caldwell, an infected survivor. Your exceptional agility and brutal combat skills make you a powerful ally and a valuable commodity in this dangerous world. You can achieve things no one else can. Enter places no one else dares. With your unique abilities, you have the power to be an agent of change within this decaying metropolis. The fate of the city is in your hands."

