Dynasty Warriors 9 Drops Elaborate Trailer With Huge Focus On Characters And The Vast Open World

The latest Dynasty Warriors 9 trailer is much more elaborate than previous sneak peeks. The newest video has a heavy focus on the vastness of the new open-world, a spotlight on some of the more intriguing characters, battle sequences, and so much more. This is a trailer designed to get players hyped, and since this is the first game in the long-established franchise to feature an open-world setting, we’re not sure how much more hyped we could possibly be!

Check out the latest Dynasty Warriors 9 trailer in the video below to see exactly what we mean:

Videos by ComicBook.com

Getting to see more of the familiar fighting mechanics blended with the new style is exciting, but getting the up close and personal perspective of some of the characters while traversing this massive map is even more so. With every snippet released, it’s difficult to patiently await that February 13th release date – but we’re trying!

Dynasty Warriors 9 will be available in Japan exclusively for the PlayStation 4 on February 8th, with a western release slated for February 13th. The western release also removes the exclusivity, which opens the title up for Xbox One and PC players, as well!

For more on the next step in the Dynasty empire:

“In Dynasty Warriors 9, you will experience an immersive open world adventure Featuring the signature “One versus thousands” style action in the series’ most ambitious entry to date. The players will explore China as it existed when feudal Warlords vied for dominance over the land – the waning days of the han dynasty and emergence of the three kingdoms era. Setting out to complete various objectives, players will utilize an unprecedented world map to navigate and traverse a variety of different landscapes ranging from vast plains to snow-covered peaks presented with dynamic day/night and weather cycles. The players can explore these impressive environments and engage with the surroundings to gain an Upper hand in battle.”