Dynasty Warriors 9 Western Release Date Revealed, Plus More Characters Announced

Koei Tecmo is trying a lot of new things in the next installment for the long-standing Dynasty Warriors franchise, and now western gamers have an official release date for when they can get their hands on the open-world title.

Dynasty Warriors 9 is officially releasing on February 13ths for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC players. For those that celebrate Valentine’s Day, it’s the perfect chance to curl up and “treat yo self” with everything the newest title has to offer. For those interested in pre-ordering the game, there’s quite a few incentives on pre-purchasing the title early:

Beijing opera-style skin for Zhao Yun

Six separate skins “inspired by traditional Chinese undergarments” for Guan Yinping

Diachan

Sun Shangxiang

Lu Lingqi

Wang Yi

Wang Yanji

In addition to a solid release date, a few more characters have been added to the roster, which can be seen in the gallery above. The newly revealed characters include Cai Wenji, Wei Yan, The Yellow Turban Leader Zhang Jia, Ding Feng, Zuo Ci. There are so many characters that fans of the franchise can look forward to, it’s almost hard to keep track.

Dynasty Warriors 9 releases in Japan on February 8th on the PlayStation 4, with a western date slated for February 13th for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.