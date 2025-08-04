Dynasty Warriors: Origins DLC Announced by Koei Tecmo and Omega Force

Koei Techmo celebrated its 25th anniversary for the Dynasty Warriors series with several announcements. While the news of a remastered Dynasty Warriors had many excited, an upcoming DLC for Dynasty Warriors Origins is equally exciting. While not much information was revealed about the DLC and its contents, Koei Techmo did clarify and call it a major DLC. This has led fans to speculate what will be included in Dynasty Warriors Origins’ DLC.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Dynasty Warriors Origins was released on January 17th, 2025, and has received several updates since then. While these have expanded on what’s available in the game, a major DLC is set to add much more. This could be a new campaign, new characters, or even new game modes that introduce new ways to play.

While recent games have missed the ball, Dynasty Warriors Origins has been a return to form for the legendary series. With DLC on the way, players will be able to continue to enjoy the game. No timeline was given for release, and based on how little information is known, Dynasty Warriors Origins’ DLC may release in 2026.

Dynasty Warriors fans can also look forward to an upcoming remake, though what game is receiving this treatment remains a mystery. Dynasty Warriors 4 is one of the most highly regarded in the series, and many are hoping it will be the title getting the remake.

Play video

With the timing of these announcements, it is possible they are tied together. Whatever game is receiving a remake may influence what the major DLC for Dynasty Warriors Origins will be. Only time will tell, but the future is looking bright for Koei Techmo’s series.

What do you hope to see from the major DLC for Dynasty Warriors Origins? A new story, new characters, or something else? Let us know in the comments below!