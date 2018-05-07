E3 2018 Floor Maps Reveal Big Showcases For Sony, Nintendo and More

We’re just a few short weeks away from E3 2018 and it’s promising to be one of the biggest and best shows yet, with a number of first and third-party companies presenting games for Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, PC and PlayStation 4.

As with previous years, the show will take place in both the West and South Hall, with a number of companies showing off what’s coming next. There will also be meeting rooms in the concourse connecting the two halls, though these will mainly be for press and distributor meetings.

Some early floor plans managed to pop up over at Resetera and they show that the upcoming event is going to be a lot bigger than originally realized. We’ve already got a glimpse of just how much floor space Sony and Nintendo will be taking up, along with some third party companies like Bethesda and Epic Games.

Let’s take a look at how the floor space plays out!

South Hall

Most of the third-party action will be taking place in the South Hall this year. It appears that Bethesda and Square Enix have the most space for their boots, although Activision, Ubisoft and Capcom aren’t too far behind. Bandai Namco also has a pretty sizable space, and Warner Bros. is in the center of it all as well.

The South Hall will also be home to the ESL Arena, where fans can check out some heated esports action between looking at games. There also appear to be smaller booths for Twitch, Frontier Developments, Take-Two (2K Games mainly) and Microsoft’s Mixer booth. The rest of MIcrosoft’s E3 content will be at its Fanfest event just a small walk down from the convention center.

But the interesting thing here is how big a booth Epic Games has. No doubt the company is showing off something big for its massive hit Fortnite, but what could it be? Rumors are swirling about a soon-to-be-revealed Nintendo Switch version. We’ll have to see what happens.

West Hall

The West Hall looks to be dominated by two companies this year — Nintendo of America and Sony Interactive Entertainment. That means huge presence for both the Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4/4 Pro, respectively. Both companies will have some huge titles to offer; and Nintendo will likely have a tremendously-sized set-up for Super Smash Bros., which will arrive on Nintendo Switch this year.

Other companies that will be in the West Hall include GungHo Online Entertainment, who will have some new games; XSEED, which will have some great import favorites like Earth Defense Force 5; Focus Home Interactive; and Atlus/Sega. On top of that, several press outlets will be stationed in the West Hall, including Shacknews, IGN and GameSpot, amongst others.

So it’s a much smaller presence for third-party companies, but more focus on what Sony and Nintendo are up to. And we’re totally down with that.

Concourse Hall

As we mentioned earlier, this hall, which connects the West and South Halls (and also has meeting rooms above the South Hall) will be mainly reserved for distributors and press. However, there will also be smaller companies present in some of these spaces, though their names aren’t shown on the rooms themselves.

For instance, Starbreeze will be stationed right above the West Hall, where it will likely be showing off its forthcoming Overkill’s The Walking Dead, as well as whatever it has planned next for Payday 2. It’s unknown if it’ll be open to the public or not, but they could have something in front of the West Hall entrance, as they’ve had in previous years.

Nintendo also appears to be taking up space in a theater room. It’s unknown what it’ll be showing off, but more than likely it’ll be for private meetings for Super Smash Bros. and possibly Metroid Prime 4. That’s just a blind guess, though — it won’t likely be open to the public like its West Hall booth is.

This section will probably see the least amount of foot traffic, save for those that are traveling from hall to hall. But that’ll be good news for those who have meetings or just have to check out games away from the hustle and bustle of the show floor.

E3 2018 takes place from June 12-14 at the Los Angeles Convention Center.