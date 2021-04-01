E3 2021 Will Be Entirely Free According to Organizers

✖

Earlier today, a report came about stating that the Entertainment Software Association, which is the group that organizes E3, might look to charge a fee of some sort for certain portions of this year's event. In lieu of this story coming about and making waves, however, those in charge of E3 seemingly felt the need to come forward and clarify some specific details regarding the upcoming show.

Shared via the official E3 Twitter account, it was said that this year's version of the annualized gaming convention won't cost a dime for anyone who chooses to virtually attends. "E3’s 2021 digital show is a free event for all attendees. We’re excited to fill you in on all the real news for the event very soon," it was said simply.

Although it's definitely good to know that E3 2021 shouldn't cost money of any sort for those looking to watch or take part, that doesn't mean that this wasn't at one point an idea that the ESA had run with. The root source of today's news involving a paid version of E3 seems to have come from internal documents that were being used by the ESA in the first place. However, once the original report went live that shared this information, the blowback was quite massive on social media. As such, it looks like the committee may have quickly decided to change course with this new message.

Whatever E3 2021 does end up looking like, though, we probably need to find out pretty soon. With the calendar now officially having turned over to April, it's a bit strange that we're still so much in the dark when it comes to E3 since the event is set to take part in a little over two months. With this in mind, it stands to reason that we'll hear some new details of some sort in the coming weeks.

