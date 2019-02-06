E3 Gamer Badges Go On Sale Later This Month

Though Sony has mentioned they will not be showcasing at this year’s E3 2019, that doesn’t mean the show won’t still go on. For those gamers looking to attend the showcase this year for its third time being open to the public, the tickets will be going on sale later this month.

E3 2019 industry registration opens tomorrow at 8 AM EST! Go to //t.co/upcqHeX3V7 for details. And remember, Gamer Badges go on sale February 12. #E32019 pic.twitter.com/a2UvZN7RjC — E3 (@E3) February 5, 2019

E3 will be here before we know it! The most popular gaming expo in the world is returning to Los Angeles June 11-13, and every year, E3 always yields incredible new reveals, demos, and surprises. Interested in attending? The public gamer badges will be available here for $249 for all three days, or you can go the premium route for $995. So what’s the biggest differences between the two for such a huge price difference?

Gamer Badge A gamer pass is good for all three days of E3. Experience the excitement of industry-changing technologies, never-before-seen products, and announcements all under one roof. Be a part of the world’s biggest video game event. Don’t delay – gamer passes are first come, first served.

Premium Badge Three day Expo Pass with exclusive early access hours Tuesday and Wednesday Access to our VIP Lounge which provides a quiet atmosphere to plan and strategize your time while at E3, check emails, access business and concierge services, meet with colleagues Dedicated service for E3 hotel reservations with access to the best available hotel selections through E3 Housing Catered breakfast and lunch each day Exclusive Industry CEO and VIP Reception Daily Networking Receptions in the VIP Lounge Access to the Exhibit Hall through a dedicated VIP Entrance Premium Seating at the E3 Coliseum panels Access to LA Live activations Discounts for Premium Badge holders at the Official E3 Merchandise Store



With over 200 exhibitors, amazing companies coming out to celebrate all things gaming, and epic loot being given away to those that got their game on, last year’s E3 was a party to remember and we can’t wait to see what else they have in store this year.

“E3 2018 was an enormous success, amplified by the thousands of gamers in attendance and millions more around the world who watched online,” said Michael D. Gallagher, president and CEO of ESA. “E3 2018 reinforced the cultural prominence of video games for a global audience. Congratulations to our innovative exhibitors, members, and partners and to the millions of gamers who celebrated a spectacular E3 with us.”

“E3 welcomed 15,000 gamers to the show floor and offered them the chance to connect with the biggest names in video games and special guests from the world of entertainment at E3 Coliseum, including Westworld series creators Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy, Elijah Wood, Amy Hennig, Darren Aronofsky, Jack Black, Hideo Kojima, and Camilla Luddington.”