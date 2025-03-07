5 Couch Co-Op Games to Play After Split Fiction

Hazelight Studios’ Split Fiction has finally made its way to console and PC players worldwide, taking the gaming scene by storm. Topping off the Best Games of the Year 2025 charts on Metacritic with a 91, this couch co-op adventure title received critical acclaim from critics, including ComicBook.com. These sorts of titles aren’t common nowadays, with Hazelight leading the charge in crafting cooperative video games that focus on telling a story alongside a friend whether online or by your side. If you are someone who is craving the experience of Split Fiction, regardless of whether you played it or not, we’ve got some games that can satisfy the couch co-op need.

While many co-op games can make for a reasonable alternative like the LEGO video game series, these are based on original stories crafted with multiplayer specificity. Without further ado, here are five couch co-op games to dive into after Split Fiction.

A Way Out

Available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC

Seven years before Split Fiction, Hazelight Studios introduced their debut title at The Game Awards in 2017 during director Josef Fares’ infamous Oscars speech. While this might have launched Fares into the mainstream media, there was no mistaking his team’s talent with A Way Out. This action-adventure game focuses on two convicted prisoners, Leo and Vincent, who work together to break out of prison and run from the authorities. Hazelight’s title hones in on the split-screen cooperative gameplay and emotional storytelling, which is reminiscent of Split Fiction‘s capability to tell a cohesive story without sacrificing the essence of its multiplayer gameplay.

Unravel Two

Available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC

While Unravel was a single-player game, the Coldwood Interactive sequel can be played either by yourself or in local co-op mode. The game centers around two Yarnys, which are creatures made out of yarn, who form a bond together as they pursue a spark that emerges when they connect. Our main characters don’t talk but the stories are told in the background while completing the obstacle courses. Unravel Two also utilizes the concept of manipulating the world around you, which is also present in the fantasy levels of Split Fiction, creating a unique approach to the traditional gameplay experience. It’s a fairly short game, but it packs a punch when it comes to local co-op and storytelling.

Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons

Available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC

If the fantasy world in Split Fiction was a highlight, then Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons is the perfect title. This is Fares’ directorial debut, which he worked on alongside Starbreeze Studios. Centered around two young brothers looking for a cure to their father’s illness, this adventure game features a beautiful scenic experience heavy on narrative. Brothers is in a third-person perspective, similar to the recent entries in this list. It can also be played either by yourself or with another person.

Overcooked 2

Available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC

Do you think your communication was top-tier during your playthrough of Split Fiction? How about you put that to the test with this cooperative cooking simulation title, Overcooked 2. The sequel to the massively popular Overcooked game, this installment can have up to four players in co-op mode preparing and cooking orders in the craziest settings. If you are a fan of unorthodox situations, Overcooked 2 is a prime target for your next game to tackle. Just make sure to dish out as many compliments to your friends before (and after) playing this game.

It Takes Two

Available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC

Similarly to all the Hazelight Studios’ titles, this critically acclaimed action-adventure game can only be played online or local split screen. To be honest, Split Fiction has all of the elements that we loved from It Takes Two including the wackiness, emotional narrative, and innovative gameplay mechanics. The story follows a couple on the brink of divorce who transform into living dolls and are tasked with finding a way to break the spell while trying to mend their relationship. For those who loved the funnier aspects of Split Fiction, It Takes Two ramps up the volume, which is to say that it does have sadder parts that play well with the overall story.

Seeing how Split Fiction takes inspiration from classic video game titles, there’s no question that several elements from the games mentioned above have a place within It Takes Two. Fares’ touch on the couch co-op genre has been impactful, as his games and the others like Overcooked 2 and Unravel 2, have brought friends and family together to experience something together. Whether playing online or through split-screen, these video games will cater to the craving you will miss from playing through Split Fiction.