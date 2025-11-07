EA Is Shutting Down 4 AAA Games Forever in Only 24 Hours

Video game publisher Electronic Arts is set to shut down four AAA games from yesteryear in roughly 24 hours. In recent months, EA has been making a more concentrated effort to wind down services for some of its older games. This was most prominently seen this past month with Need for Speed: Rivals, which had its online services ended at the start of October. Now, in the wake of Rivals going away, EA is set to give the same treatment to four other titles in the coming day.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As of tomorrow, November 8th, EA will be ending all of its online components for four different racing games. These games are specifically that of Dirt 3, Dirt Showdown, Grid 2, and Grid Autosport. All developed by Codemasters, these four racing titles launched primarily for Xbox 360, PS3, and PC platforms from 2011 to 2014. While they have remained fully playable in their original forms since then, EA is now opting to shut down the servers for each, which means that their online multiplayer elements will no longer be up and running. The move, while not a surprising one, is still a bummer for those who may have looked to revisit these games in the future.

These May Not Be the Only EA Games Shutting Down

Believe it or not, these four games that EA is shutting down tomorrow could be joined by two others that previously weren’t announced. According to one EA employee (via Delisted Games), Dirt 4 and Dirt Rally are set to have their online services ended on November 8th as well. Electronic Arts itself hasn’t confirmed as much at the time of this writing on its own website, though, so take this with a grain of salt.

Dirt 4 and Dirt Rally also being shut down this week would be pretty surprising, as these titles are still relatively new. Dirt Rally launched in 2015 on PS4, Xbox One, and PC, and was followed by Dirt 4 on the same platforms in 2017. While these games have now been out for roughly a decade, we normally don’t see their online services ended this soon.

If we get more information on Dirt 4 and Dirt Rally shutting down tomorrow, we’ll keep you in the loop here on ComicBook. Regardless of what happens to those two games, though, you’d better say your goodbyes to Dirt 3, Dirt Showdown, Grid 2, and Grid Autosport right now.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!