Watch EA Play 2018 Live

It’s time for E3! EA is about to begin its EA Play 2018 livestream, and you guys won’t want to miss a single second. Expect the presentation to begin at 1PM Central. This is the first big event of E3 weekend, and we’re due for some big reveals and huge surprises! Check out the stream above, and kick off E3 2018 with a bang.

Though E3 hasn’t officially started, we look to EA Play as the unofficial beginning to the world’s largest video game event of the year. As one of the biggest and most influential publishers in the business, EA has the resources and lineup of games to support its own show, and this year, we’re looking forward to some massive drops. Anthem, Star Wars, Battlefield, and an entire suite of sports titles are likely coming down the chute this afternoon, and you never know what kind of unannounced surprises may be waiting.

The star of the show this year is very likely going to be Anthem. This new action-RPG is being developed by BioWare, and that fact alone is enough to merit your attention and curiosity. BioWare has produced several generation-defining RPGs throughout its history, and perhaps none as ambitious or bold as Anthem claims to be. We’re dying to see more gameplay footage, we’re dying to learn more about the story, and most of all, we’re dying to know when we can get our hands on it.

And let’s not forget about Respawn; the Titanfall developer has long been rumored to be on the verge of revealing a huge new Star Wars game, and this could be our first look at the project! What kind of game will it be, and in what timeline will it take place? Is this going to be a clean break from the films and past games?

Of course, we can’t overlook the fact that Respawn’s new game could very well be Titanfall 3, and I would be no less excited about that announcement. Titanfall 2 is hands-down one of the best shooters of the generation, and its single-player campaign is one that you simply can’t miss.

Obviously we know we’re going to see a lot of FIFA and Madden, and probably some Sims, because those games will never stop making money for EA. We just keep buying them! Hopefully they can at least put an interesting spin on these iterations, and improve the story modes.