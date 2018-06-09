EA Play 2018’s Layout Holds a Secret Surprise

EA Play is kicking off the E3 festivities once more this year and fans have already gathered together in Sunny California to see what awesome new games are gathered on the horizon. We know we’re going to get to see some more Battlefield V and Anthem, and Respawn recently teased a possible Star Wars reveal. That being said, the surprises aren’t over yet and it looks like the team over at EA may have a few more juicy gaming details yet to be revealed.

2 of the things on the EA Play floor map is covered pic.twitter.com/5pFIdpAFm6 — Wario64 (@Wario64) June 9, 2018

Thanks to our pal ‘Wario64’ over on Twitter, a few areas of the event’s map are covered showcasing somethig that will be revealed here soon and might even be playable. The Let’s Play area especially is exciting, because that is absolutely a hands-on treat for attendees to enjoy.

Honestly, I’m hoping for a Respawn Star Wars reveal. We know they have a whopping three projects in the works at the moment, one confirmed to take place in a galaxy far, far away. With all of the Star Wars hype surrounding the most recent trilogy and EA’s own Star Wars Battlefront II, we definitely have this special universe on our minds and hopefully soon on our platforms.

As far as what EA currently has in store, we’ll finally be getting our first in-depth look at gameplay for BioWare’s Anthem, which has many veterans from both their infamous Dragon Age and Mass Effect franchises. We’ve had looks at the new game before, but nothing truly showing off how the game itself will run. With the news that th online game can in fact be entirely enjoyed solo, more people than ever before are interested in seeing what they’ve got in store.

EA Play 2018 starts right now so stay tuned to see what exactly the mega publisher has in store for us in the year to come!

What are you hoping to see revealed today that we don’t already have confirmation on? Sound off with your hopes and wishes in the comment section below and tell us all about it!