EA Sports College Football 25 Doesn’t Have Team Builder At Launch

One of the biggest features of EA Sports College Football 25 is the TeamBuilder for Dynasty mode. Using this, players can create a program from the ground up, giving them the toughest rebuilding option possible. Today, the early access period for EA Sports College Football 25 opened, meaning anyone who purchases the Deluxe Edition of the game has an early start on everyone else. Unfortunately, the TeamBuilder feature isn’t available on launch day, and no one is completely sure when the feature will be made available. That’s disappointing news, but developer Electronic Arts will hopefully clear things up on July 19th.

The reason for that hope is that EA recently spoke to Forbes about the situation. In its initial report, Forbes reported that TeamBuilder was launching alongside the Standard Edition release of EA Sports College Football 25. That meant players were expecting the feature to drop on July 19th. However, in a clarifying follow-up, EA said that July 19th would only bring “an update on the TeamBuilder app.”

It’s not clear if that update will be an announcement that the outside app is available or something different. EA could announce a release date for the app, meaning it won’t be ready for even the Standard Edition launch. That would be incredibly disappointing for Dynasty mode fans as TeamBuilder is the most popular way to play the mode. Granted, Electronic Arts knows that and is likely assuming (correctly) that the servers for TeamBuilder will be overwhelmed when it launches. With that in mind, the developers might be looking to stagger the releases to ensure the player experience is as smooth as possible. That doesn’t make it any less disappointing, but it is probably a smart move from EA to ensure everything goes well at launch, even if it means delaying one of the most anticipated features for a few days.

EA Sports College Football 25 is available now on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S if you purchase either the Deluxe Edition or the MVP Bundle which also comes with a copy of Madden NFL 25‘s Deluxe Edition. If you don’t want to jump in early, the Standard Edition of College Football 25 launches on July 19th along with an update about TeamBuilder. While you wait, there are plenty of other great schools that need a rebuild, giving you a chance to test out your strategies before diving into your TeamBuilder Dynasty.