EA Sports College Football 25 Releases Minor Update With Patch Notes

EA Sports College Football 25 has been out for a few weeks now, meaning developer Electronic Arts has had a solid chunk of time to collect in-game data and player feedback about what needs to be updated. While the team launched its first update soon after launch, they didn’t share patch notes, leaving players to guess what was changed. Fortunately, today’s new update does include patch notes, but EA Sports College Football 25 fans might be a little disappointed to see the breadth of what’s been updated. We know the team is working on several major changes that will hopefully come soon, but the July 30th update is relatively minor compared to what players hoped for.

One of the more substantial changes in this patch is a bug fix that finally lets Away teams call offensive audibles in Online head-to-head matches. As you can imagine, having that hindrance affect only one player in H2H matches was a huge problem with the mode. It’s good to see Electronic Arts address it, though many fans would have preferred the fix come sooner. After all, the mode essentially doesn’t work without both teams being on an equal playing field. Elsewhere, the team has addressed the issue of AI players being called for Roughing the Kicker far too often. Again, this was a big pain point for many players, so EA was smart to target this fix early. They’ve also ironed out rarer issues like the snap randomly going behind the quarterback and given College Football 25 a few stability improvements.

Hopefully, we’ll soon see a larger patch addressing some of the areas EA has said it’s targeting. That includes things like updates to how recruiting works and a tuning pass for Super Sim Logic in Dynasty Mode. Below, you’ll find the full patch notes for the July 30th update. EA Sports College Football 25 is available now on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S.

EA Sports College Football 25 July 30th Patch Notes

Hey College Football fans,

We can’t believe it has already been 2 weeks since the launch of EA Sports College Football 25! We continue to be in awe of your response and have seen the countless clips and memories being created.

This morning, we distributed a smaller title update which is designed to address some issues that have been affecting your gameplay experience. A larger title update will be coming in the near future which will receive a full Campus Huddle detailing all of the updates coming to each portion of the game.

Fixed Away team not being able to change offensive audibles in Online H2H

Reduced frequency of Roughing the Kicker from AI players on Field Goals

Fixed rare issue of the snap going behind the QB