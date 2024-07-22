EA Sports College Football 25 Reveals Top Fixes for First Patch

EA Sports College Football 25 has been out for a week if you purchased the Deluxe Edition, but the Standard Edition dropped on July 19th and brought in a massive playerbase. With all of those players funneling into the hit game, developer Electronic Arts has started to go through player feedback and data from all of those games to settle on what needs to be fixed in College Football 25. While the first major patch doesn’t have an announced release date, EA did recently share its initial list of targeting changes. This list is going to excite many College Football 25 players, especially fans of Dynasty Mode.

The first change the developers note in the update is that they are working through likenesses and roster changes to keep up-to-date with the real-world college teams. Fans can expect a roster update around the start of the college football season and future updates will drop throughout the season to alter player ratings based on real-world performance. The team also shared its current plans for the future of Dynasty Mode. EA is planning some tuning to Super Sim Logic to keep low-rated schools from getting more upsets than you’d expect in the real world. The team also has plans for updating recruiting and has noted several known issues they’re targeting. Importantly, most of those issues have known workarounds, so it’s worth reading through the notes if you’re having any issues in Dynasty.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Below, you’ll find the full rundown of Electronic Arts plans. EA Sports College Football 25 is available now on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S.

EA Sports College Football 25 Top Issues for First Patch

Before we share some known issues the team is tracking below for future updates, we wanted to talk about Rosters and Likenesses.

As mentioned in the Campus Huddle above, there are some slight inaccuracies with rosters and likenesses that our team is looking to update as soon as possible as we work through summer roster movement that is natural to college football. For our very passionate Dynasty fans, you can hop in and play this week or wait for a roster update around college football kickoff for the most up to date experience.



Also, one more question we want to answer: Yes, ratings updates for rosters WILL happen as we move through the college football season, so stay tuned!

Our team is consistently tracking top issues and listening to player feedback. Below are some of the top known issues the team is working toward.

AUDIO

Incorrect commentary when playing as the first game of the season in Dynasty at Utah

Florida State’s War Chant and Tennessee’s “Rocky Top” are not audible when playing only on Xbox Series S

LOGOS

The following teams/conferences have incorrect logos: Stanford, UMass, Western Michigan, Jacksonville State, FIU, New Mexico, SEC, Conference USA, and the Sun Belt

UTEP and Wyoming display incorrect athletic branding on their equipment in Dynasty

Visual issue with conference patches when changing a small subset of teams Conference in Dynasty

DYNASTY

Before we talk about some things we are tracking in Dynasty, we wanted to provide some things to consider and clarity on the design intentions. There are many factors at play in Dynasty that can create ripple effects: Injuries, players going pro early, transfers, strong or weak recruiting classes, upsets, and more! The beauty of the mode is that two different users can begin playing Dynasty as the same school, but over multiple years, their College Football 25 worlds can develop notable differences. Dynasty is intentionally designed in a way where the backend systems will create organic and dynamic situations that lead to branching stories. We didn’t want to have a rigid system that leads to all users experiencing the same situations and stories 5, 10, or 15 years in – the world of college football is dynamic and so is Dynasty in College Football 25.

As for player feedback, we do see the feedback about the Super Sim Logic. We have been looking into tuning Super Sim Logic, including FCS schools potentially creating more upsets than intended. As for wider Super Sim Logic tuning, we will continue to monitor player feedback and the telemetry data from all users’ Dynasties as we gather more data. Our team has been thrilled to see so many fans share the stories they’re experiencing, so keep it coming!

Super Sim Logic Tuning: The team is looking into tuning of the Super Sim Logic, including FCS schools upsetting too many Power 5 schools

Note: As we continue internal testing on the tuning of Super Sim Logic, Top 25 Polls & the College Football Playoff seedings will also see an improvement.

Issue when adding additional teams to the PAC-12 conference when using custom conferences does not generate a new conference schedule as intended.

Workaround: After adding teams to the PAC-12, open the Conference Rules and set Divisions to ON. Users will see they can now set the number of conference games by toggling back and forth. Users can then disable divisions and edit other settings as desired.

Issue with modified conference rules not saving

Workaround: Users can re-enter the Conference Rules screen to ensure their settings were saved and are valid. If they did not save, then the rules are not valid with their current setup.

Occasionally, when a recruit reaches their Top 5 stage, it will not display the recruit is “Ready for a Visit” despite meeting the requirements.

Recruiting Tuning: The team has planned additional tuning to recruiting logic.

Small chance of a freeze when simulating individual plays quickly after exiting “Super Sim”

Workaround: Wait a couple seconds in between simulating the individual plays before exiting Super Sim.

Issue with the Practice Tile not initially appearing in the “Team” tab

Workaround: Exit the mode and then re-enter.

Current maximum cap of 20 created coaches instead of the intended 32 created coaches

Note: The team is targeting Tuesday for an issue fix that limits Dynasty’s to 20 created coaches. A current work around is using existing coaches in the remaining spots to reach 32.

Issue with some player’s jersey numbers and/or OVRs changing when editing certain players gear.

Online Dynasty: A high priority for the team right now is the issue of some players being unable to load into a previously established online dynasty. Updates on this issue will be threaded on THIS post from @CFBDirect as we get them.



TEAM BUILDER

When using a Team Builder team in Play Now, cleats are defaulted to Adidas regardless of selected brand apparel.

Note: This does not impact Team Builder teams used in Dynasty

Second custom image layer not appearing on the field

Workaround: Add a second layer, then select a generic image, and then re-select your custom image.

As mentioned above, this is just some of the top issues the team is tracking toward for a future update. A majority listed above will require an update to your console, or as we call them Title Updates – and we will be back with a full Campus Huddle for our next Title Update!