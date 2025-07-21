F1 25 Update Arrives Ahead of Season 2 Launch, Patch Notes Released

The next season of F1 25 is set to be released later this week. However, players can look forward to patch v1.07 ahead of time, which will be available today across PS5, PC, and Xbox Series X|S. EA has released full patch notes, detailing everything we can expect to see. This update largely focuses on bug fixes, with some that are specific to certain platforms, like compatibility with specific graphics cards on PC, and improvements to functionality with one peripheral on Xbox. The vast majority apply to all three platforms though, so players might want to look through to see what has and hasn’t been fixed.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Hopefully these bug fixes will satisfy players, and make the game a little more enjoyable. From what EA has revealed, it doesn’t seem like the changes go far enough for some players, though. Following the release of the patch notes, many players have asked about fixes to AI opponents, most notably how smoothly their cars handle in wet conditions compared to actual players. This is clearly a source of frustration for a lot of people, but it doesn’t seem like EA and Codemasters have gotten it resolved this time around. Hopefully they won’t keep players waiting too long on a fix. In the meantime, full patch notes from the game’s official website can be found below:

v1.07 PATCH NOTES

Highlights

Increased the cost of R&D Upgrades for the player and AI, to slow the speed of team progression in Career modes

Regulation Changes in Career modes will now affect more areas and can trigger later, making it harder for teams to fully adapt before the start of the next season

These two fixes address a community-raised concern around how quickly stats were being maxed out in Career modes. These changes aim to extend the long-term progression and enjoyment of Career play. The adjustments apply to both existing and new Career saves.

Career settings that affect resource and cash rates for both the player and AI now decrease the rate even further when set to “Reduced”

Smoothed out a bump in the track surface on the apex of the last turn at Spain

Improvements to the Pit Release when the Pit Assist is turned off, to reduce instances of the player waiting longer than necessary in the pit box after a stop

Fixed an issue which would cause certain Braking Point & F1® The Movie chapters to fail if Pit Assist was turned off

New Features

Season 2 content addition, including new Podium Pass and Shop items.

Addition of Season 2 Events, including Lewis Hamilton at China.

Elimination Mode Returns for a limited time only, with quicker races and new rewards.

Achievements

Fixed a rare issue which could sometimes cause the Lucrative Alliance Achievement/Trophy to not unlock correctly

Fixed a rare issue which could sometimes cause the One for the Team Achievement/Trophy to not unlock correctly

These fixes are not retroactive, players will need to meet criteria again to unlock.

Circuits

Fixed a number of tyrewalls at Belgium

Minor Graphical improvements at Abu Dhabi, Azerbaijan and Belgium

Updated the Time of Day for various sessions at Bahrain and Qatar

Career

Fixed an issue in My Team Career where upgrades were not correctly locked behind the Level 4 Breakthrough Facility Upgrade

Fixed a number of minor issues involving mail in My Team Career mode

Added the ability to start a Two Player Career without Icon Drivers being enabled

Fixed an issue where if Two Player Career was entered immediately after Ranked Multiplayer, custom car setups would be unavailable

Multiplayer

Fixed an issue where if the player paused and looks at the Race Director at the start of a Multiplayer Race, after un-pausing the starting countdown lights are not visible

Fixed an issue in Multiplayer Lobbies where if a player edits their Trophy Cabinet the Player Hub UI is missing when they return to the Lobby

Fixed an issue where if a player gets a DNF in a multiplayer race but is still in a points position, those points are not shown on their Results screen

Fixed an issue in League races where sometimes the Driver of the Day can’t see their own Expression Label on the post-race screen

Fixed an issue in the Invitationals lobby selection screen where the “Hide games beyond my license level” option was not working correctly

Peripherals (Wheels/Controls)

Improved the performance of the game on XBOX Series X when using the Logitech G923 wheel

PC

Added support for HDR10+ on NVIDIA graphics cards when connected to compatible displays

Updated Intel XeFG implementation to correctly pause frame generation when in menus

Fixed an issue on PC which was causing the keyboard shortcut Alt+F4 to not work correctly in every area of the game

Fixed an issue on PC where certain Anti-Aliasing settings could cause flickering in the background of various Team HQ locations within My Team Career

Fixed a minor issue on PC when changing the Frame Generation option with DLSS-FG Enabled which occasionally caused visual issues

Splitscreen

Fixed an issue in Splitcreen which was causing the Overtake button icon to be the same for players who were using different input methods

Fixed an issue in Splitscreen where sometimes the UI prompts to continue would not be present on the Results screen

Miscellaneous

Fixed an issue where retired cars could sometimes remain on track after a red flag restart

Improved the ability of the AI to identify which is the correct tyre to be on when a race is restarted after a red flag

Added more characters to the backgrounds of various Garage screens in F1 World

Fixed an issue which could cause a small amount of flickering on the car in various screens within Customisation

Fixed a minor graphical issue on the wheel cover of the 2025 Konnersport car

Fixed a graphical issue in the pitlane during F1® The Movie Chapter 6

Podium Pass XP will now only be given for the first 200 completed laps in any single Time Trial session

Added a new XP reward for completing your first Race of the Day

Added more details for the Podium Pass XP awarded at the end of each session

Fixed a number of minor issues with the placement and appearance of numbers and sponsors in the Decal Editor

Various UI Improvements

General Stability Improvements

How do you feel about these changes to F1 25? Are there any specific fixes you’re looking to see implemented in the game? Share your thoughts with me directly on Bluesky at @Marcdachamp, or on Instagram at @Dachampgaming!