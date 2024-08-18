EA Sports FC 24: Best Players for Elite Ascension Evolution

EA Sports FC 24 is slowly starting to wrap up its Futties promotion in Ultimate Team. The yearly event is how developer Electronic Arts celebrates the year of EA FC, giving players easy access to truckloads of high-rated players through packs, Objectives, and Squad Building Challenges. On top of all that, EA Sports FC 24 was the introduction of Evolutions into Ultimate Team, letting players take low-rated cards and turn them into stars. Futties has been a great way for EA to add more Evolutions, and they’ve given out what might be the biggest one yet with the new Elite Ascension Evolution. Below, you’ll find a breakdown of the Evolution and a list of the best players to use it on in EA FC 24.

What is the EAFC 24 Elite Ascension Evolution?

The problem with this Evolution being so powerful is that EA is asking players to spend a lot of money to start it. You’ll need to drop either 500,000 Coins or 1,500 FC Points. That’s a huge investment, but you can use it to turn almost anyone into a 99 overall stud. Here are the requirements you’ll need to keep in mind:

Max Overall: 74

Max Pace: 64

Max Shooting: 74

Max Dribbling: 73

Max Number of PlayStyles: 6

Max Number of PlayStyles+: 0

Position: ST

Once you finish all of the Objectives, you’ll earn +30 Overall, +38 Pace, +25 Shooting, +35 Passing, +27 Dribbling, +10 Defending, +17 Physical, +10 Shot Power, +5 Weak Foot, +4 Skills, High Attacking Work Rate, the Trivela, Pinged Pass, Incisive Pass, and Relentless PlayStyles, and the Quick Step, Technical, Finesse Shot, and Aerial PlayStyles+.

The Best Players for the Elite Ascension Evolution

While this Evolution is very expensive, the players you can use it on are all relatively cheap. They might be tough to find for the next few days because they’re Silvers which aren’t packed as often. Still, you shouldn’t need to spend much to pick any of these players up. Here is the list:

Robert Glatzel – Hamburger SV

Joao Klauss – St. Louis City SC

Valere Germain – Macarthur FC

Onnuachu – Southhampton

Jordan Siebatcheu – Union Berlin

All five players are very similar, so you’re just picking the one that fits your lineup. Glatzel is going to play similarly to someone like Erling Haaland, a tall striker who can finish nearly anything. Klauss also has solid size, but brings great passing, if you like to run a two-striker attack. Germain is the smallest of the bunch, but has 99 passing and dribbling, making him the best on-the-ball distributor of the group.

Onuachu might be the most interesting of the five because he tips the scales at 6’7. That’s one of the biggest target men in the game, making him deadly on crosses. Finally, Siebatcheu has a great mix of all the other skills and is the only player plying his trade in one of the top five leagues.

EA Sports FC 24 is available now on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC platforms. The Elite Ascension Evolution expires on September 15th.