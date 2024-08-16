EA Sports FC 24: Best Players for FUTTIES Ultimate Defense Evolution

Many EA Sports FC fans are starting to look ahead to EA FC 25’s launch next month, but developer Electronic Arts still has a few new updates for FC 24 fans. The team has been celebrating the year in soccer with the Futties promo in Ultimate Team, adding tons of high-rated cards into the game mode via packs, Objectives, and Squad Building Challenges. Plus, the developers continue to drop new Evolutions, giving players the ability to turn their low-rated cards into end-game studs. Below, you’ll find a full breakdown of the Futties Ultimate Defense Evolution and a list of the best players to use it on in EA Sports FC 24.

What is the EAFC 24 Futties Ultimate Defense Evolution?

Fortunately, this Evolution is completely free, meaning you should use it to generate high-rated fodder even if you don’t plan to use the player in your lineup. Here are the requirements you’ll need to keep in mind:

Max Overall: 95

Max Pace: 96

Min Defense: 70

Max Defense: 95

Max Physicality: 94

Max Number of PlayStyles: 8

Max Number of PlayStyles+; 3

Once you finish all of the Objectives, you’ll earn +2 Overall, +2 Passing, +2 Dribbling, ++4 Strength, +2 Aggression, +4 Interceptions, +4 Defensive Awareness, +5 Stand Tackle, the Intercept and Block PlayStyles, and the Bruiser PlayStyle+.

The Best Players for the Futties Ultimate Defense Evolution

With player prices falling across the board during Futties, you can pick up the players below at well under 100,000 Coins. That said, it’s worth noting that anyone who has been keeping up with Evolutions during FC 24 should look through those before starting a new one. Here is the list:

TOTS Moments Sergio Ramos – Sevilla

GOTG Icon Marcel Desailly – France

TOTS Warren Zaire-Emery – PSG

TOTS Moments Joao Cancelo – Barcelona

Ramos is going to be the most popular pick for most players. The veteran centerback could use more pace, but this Evolution turns him into one of the stoutest defenders in the game, especially for around 60,000 Coins. Desailly is similarly priced and a bit faster, but lacks Ramos’ passing skill.

If you’d prefer a box-to-box midfielder, Zaire-Emery is your best option. After wrapping up the Evo, he’ll have 90+ in every face stat, making him an incredible option for budget-minded players. You could also start Cancelo at one of the wingback positions and switch him to midfield to get a similar player in a different league.

EA Sports FC 24 is available now on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC platforms. The Futties Ultimate Defense Evolution expires on September 13th.