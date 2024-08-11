EA Sports FC 24: Best Players for FUTTIES Premium Upgrade Evolution

The Futties celebration continues in EA Sports FC 24 Ultimate Team. Over the last several weeks, the developers at Electronic Arts have released a ton of new content into the game mode, including quite a few Evolutions. Using these, players can take a low-rated card and turn it into a monster, though EA has also been giving fans the chance to upgrade a few high-rated cards as well. That’s true about the most recent Evolution, which is called the Futties Premium Upgrade. Below, you’ll find a full breakdown of the Evolution and a list of the best players to use it on in EA Sports FC 24.

What is the EAFC 24 Futties Premium Upgrade Evolution?

Fortunately, this Evolution is completely free, meaning you should use it to generate high-rated fodder even if you don’t plan to use the player in your lineup. Here are the requirements you’ll need to keep in mind:

Max Overall: 96

Rarity: Futties Evo

Once you finish all of the Objectives, you’ll earn +1 Pace, +2 Shooting, +2 Passing, +2 Dribbling, and +1 Physical

The Best Players for the Futties Premium Upgrade Evolution

Before diving into our suggestions, it’s worth noting that you can only use cards that have previously been evolved. That shrinks your pool of available players quite a bit, so make sure to look through your cards to see what you have available. Assuming you haven’t done many previous Futties Evolutions, here are our picks for the best players to use this on and the Evolutions to do before starting this one:

Icon Mia Hamm – United States – Technical Titan

Golazo Icon Roberto Carlos – Brazil – Technical Titan

TOTY Icon Ranck Ribery – France – Techincal Titan + FUTTIES Evo Upgrade

RTTF Darwin Nunez – Liverpool – Aerial Threat + Technical Titan

As you can see, you’ll probably want to use an attacker for this Evolution. Hamm has been a favorite striker all year and this Evolution is a solid option if you don’t want to complete her Futties Squad-Building Challenge. Ribery is very similar to his Futties card, but this option saves you about 400,000 Coins, so it might be worth it. Nunez is a good option if you don’t want an Icon and Carlos gives you some versatility since he can play all over the pitch with 90+ in every face stat.

EA Sports FC 24 is available now on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC platforms. The Futties Premium Upgrade Evolution expires on September 7th.