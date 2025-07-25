EA Sports FC 25: Best Players for Beast Mode Activated Evolution

As EA Sports FC 25 rolls on with the fan-favorite Futties promo in Ultimate Team, the developers continue to drop new Evolutions. These are the most powerful we’ve seen thus far, giving high-rated players an even larger boost. This week’s Beast Mode Activated Evolution is great for top-end strikers, though you will need to pay to start it. Below, we’ve compiled a full breakdown of the Beast Mode Activated Evolution and a list of the best players to use it on in FC 25.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The Beast Mode Activated Evolution Explained

This Evolution will run you 400 FC Points or 100,000 Coins. That’s not too expensive, especially for this stage of the game. Here are all of the requirements you need to keep in mind when picking your player:

Max Overall: 96

Max PlayStyles: 10

Max PlayStyles+: 4

Position: ST

Once you complete all of the objectives, you’ll earn up to +4 Overall, +4 Pace, +3 Passing, +5 Dribbling, +10 Aggression, +10 Finishing, +10 Jumping, +10 Long Shots, +12 Penalties, +10 Positioning, +10 Shot Power, +10 Stamina, +10 Strength, +12 Volleys, +4 Weak Foot, the Bruiser PlayStyle, and the Aerial, Low Driven Shot, Press Proven, and Power Shot PlayStyles+

Best Players for the Beast Mode Activated Evolution

As mentioned, this is a great Evolution for high-rated strikers. If you have the Coins, it works very well for top-rated players like Team of the Year Kylian Mbappe, but we’ve tried to find a few great players who won’t break the bank. Here are some of our picks for the Beast Mode Activated Evolution:

Immortals Icon Eusebio – Portugal

Thunderstruck Icon Ruud Gullit – Netherlands

Team of the Year Icon Pele – Brazil

Team of the Year Icon Thierry Henry – France

Fantasy FC Heung Min Son – Tottenham

The Beast Mode Activated Evolution expires on August 8th. We’ll likely be starting off the final week of Futties then, which means one last blast of high-rated players before the developers start to drum up hype for FC 26 with a pre-season promo. That said, we might see one last promo to end FC 25 or an unexpected sixth week of Futties.

Speaking of EA Sports FC 26, the game was officially revealed recently, and we know about several updates thanks to the gameplay Pitch Notes. More information should trickle out over the next few weeks, as EA Sports looks to build hype around modes like Career Mode, Clubs, and Ultimate Team.