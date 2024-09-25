EA Sports FC 25 Reveals Patch Notes For First Update

EA has released the patch notes for the first EA Sports FC 25 update -- Title Update #1 -- which it says will go live "soon," which presumably means within the next 24 hours. While we don't have precise information on the release timing of the update, we do know everything that it does thanks to the patch notes. Unfortunately, it is not much. Beyond some improvements to "stability" all of the update is focused on Ultimate Team.

In all, there are only three changes/improvements being made to the game, which begs the question why this update is being rushed out the door before more can be done. As for the Ultimate Team changes, they are limited to a stability improvement involving penalty shootouts and a glitch that was getting players stuck in the Objectives menu.

EA Sports FC 25 Title Update #1 Patch Notes (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X)

Ultimate Team

Addressed the following issues:

Players could have gotten stuck on the Objectives screen after shortcut switching from the Store.

Addressed instances of a stability issue that could have occurred following a penalty shootout.

General, Audio, and Visual

Addressed the following issues:

Addressed several instances of stability issues that could have occurred in match highlights and tournaments.

"Thanks to those who've provided and continue to provide feedback. Throughout the course of the EA SPORTS FC 25 season, we'll provide you with more information and updates if and when they become available. Be sure to follow @‌EASFCDIRECT on X and to check out the EA SPORTS FC Tracker for the latest news and updates."

While we have the patch notes -- which can be seen above -- we do not have any information about the file size of the update. Meanwhile, right now there is no word of when this update will come to Nintendo Switch. It is set to arrive at every other time, and from the sounds of it, all at once. Sometimes updates come to PC and then console, but there is no word of that being the case here.