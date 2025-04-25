Genshin Impact Paralogism Update Gets Release Date

The newest update to Genshin Impact finally has a confirmed release date! Version 5.6, dubbed “Paralogism,” will arrive on May 7th, bringing the next influx of brand-new content to the beloved game. Alongside this exciting announcement, Genshin Impact has also revealed a new collaboration with the international beauty brand, Charlotte Tilbury, which will give fans a chance to snag some real-life merch inspired by the game. This collab arrives on April 30th, meaning that the next few weeks are an exciting time to be a Genshin Impact fan.

Genshin Impact Version 5.6 will launch across all platforms on May 7th, bringing an influx of new content. The next update to the game will bring new playable characters, a new Archon quest, and more to the gacha game. For a look at what’s to come, check out the official Genshin Impact Paralogism trailer below:

As you can see, this update will bring a beautiful festival that Travelers can enjoy as they explore the latest addition to Genshin Impact. Thanks to the amusement park management event arriving with the Chevalmarin Film Fantasyland, players will be able to engage in some fun management sim mechanics, including delicious food-based buffs and techniques.

The main highlights for this latest update are the new Archon Quest, new management event, and new playable characters. Let’s break down the details for each of these exciting additions to Genshin Impact.

New Archon Quest

The new Archon Quest is an interlude chapter set in Mondstadt during the Windblume Festival. Players will see Albedo facing a trial as the Mondstadt region is being invaded. Returning characters like Venti, Lady Alice, and Dahlia will also feature in this update’s new quest.

Management Event

The brand-new Chevalmarin Film Fantasyland event will be set in Fontaine and stars Navia, along with a few other familiar faces from the region. Players will manage three main attractions while growing their park in a sort of mini Roller Coaster Tycoon set in the world of Genshin Impact.

New 5-Star Character

This update brings in Escoffier, a new 5-star Cryo polearm wielder. She’s the former head of Hotel Debord and brings in a unique culinary-inspired combat style. Abilities like Elemental Burst can offer some healing and Escoffier also offers buffs to certain allies.

New 4-Star Character

Along with Escoffier, we’re also getting a new 4-star playable character. Natlan’s own Ifa is joining the playable character ranks as a 4-star Anemo catalyst user. Ifa also has a Qucusaurus companion named Cacucu, and the duo uses elemental magic to control the battlefield. Ifa also has some healing support abilities to help out in a bunch.

Event Wishes

This update’s Character Event Wishes will feature the following characters during the first half of the 5.6 update period:

Escoffier

Navia

Ifa

During the second half, players will be able to pull:

Knich

Raiden Shotgun

Chronicled wish featuring Inazuma characters

Ahead of the next update, Genshin Impact gets a new beauty box collab

All of these additions will arrive in Genshin Impact with the Version 5.6 update on May 7th, bringing players exciting new adventures to enjoy and new pulls to aim for.

Meanwhile, the Charlotte Tilbury collab arrives a little bit ahead of the next Genshin Impact update, bringing co-branded beauty boxes featuring Genshin Impact Mona merch to stores in 35 countries around the world! Those eager to get ahold of a Charlotte Tilbury x Genshin Impact box can sign up on her website to be notified when they go live.