EA Sports FC 25 Players Warned About Game-Breaking Defending Issue

EA Sports FC 25 is out on Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X, and it has some issues. Many of these issues can be fixed with a patch though, including a game-breaking issue with defending, which EA will want to fix sooner rather than later.

Right now, the EA Sports FC 25 Reddit page features many players both gushing about the new Rush mode, and slamming various issues with it. The other most common post is players pointing out various bugs, glitches, and problems with the game. To this end, there is one issue with defending that needs to be quickly addressed.

As one player points out on the aforementioned Reddit page, holding L2 and R1 at the same time while defending makes you unable to control your defender completely. In other words, if you try and jockey while using the second-man press at the same time your left stick locks in place, meaning you can't do anything with said defender even if you go of either button.

"Yeah this is such an annoying glitch, if you're someone that likes to use 2nd man press, the player you're controlling gets stuck in the latest input you give it so sometimes he just runs straight into your own goal," adds one of the comments on the post.

As other players pointed out, this is not the only issue with second man press. If you try and do a second man press while trying to shoulder barge at the same time, it will trigger an intentional foul, which in turn leads to lots of red cards.

At the moment, the game is quite glitchy like this. And this happens every year with every new release. To this end, it is usually best to wait a few weeks before jumping into the game. By then, the meta will change anyway so what tactics and methods you develop during the first couple weeks are often rendered useless by the time a few updates release.

