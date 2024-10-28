EA Sports FC 25 Gets Its First Major Discount

EA Sports FC 25 has received its first major discount, which means it is the cheapest it has ever been. As for the deals themselves, they come the way of the Nintendo eShop, the Xbox Store, the PlayStation Store, and Target.

The cheapest of the deals come the way of the Xbox store, where the game has been discounted 20 percent. This is not the biggest discount the game has received, but the bigger discounts are for more expensive versions of the game. As a result, right now, the cheapest of these deals is for an Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X version of the game.

Videos by ComicBook.com

On the Microsoft Store the standard version of the game has been discounted by 20 percent, which means it is $55.99 on Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X rather than its normal $69.99 asking price. It is unclear how long this discount is set to be available.

Currently, this is the only discount available for the standard edition, but there are a few for the ultimate edition. To this end, the Ultimate Edition on Nintendo Switch is available for $63.99, down from $79.99, thanks to a 20 percent discount. This is thanks to a discount that is live until October 31.

On other platforms, the ultimate edition costs $20 more. As a result, despite having a bigger discount on other platforms, the ultimate edition remains more money. Right now, Target has discounted this version of the game on Xbox Series X|S by 30 percent, knocking its price down from $99.99 to $69.99. There is no information when this deal ends.

The same version of the game is available for $74.99 thanks to a 25 percent discount on the Microsoft Store. And the same exact deal is also available for the PS4 and PS5 version via the PlayStation Store. Both of these deals end on October 31, respectively.

If more deals for EA Sports FC 25 go live in the coming hours or days, we will be sure to update the story accordingly. In the meantime, this is the extent of the deals for EA Sports FC 25.