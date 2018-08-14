EA Sports Madden NFL Franchise Surpasses 130 Million Copies Sold

The Madden NFL franchise has been around for a while. No, we mean a long while. It originally got its start on the old-school PC gaming front and Sega Genesis before spreading out to other platforms. Now, it’s the most reputable football game on the planet, and it’s setting records left and right.

The team at EA Sports today confirmed that, with some help from the just released Madden NFL 19, the football franchise has managed to surpass 130 million copies sold. That’s not too shabby for a series that focuses solely on one sport, though we have seen some spin-offs like Madden NFL Arcade that have helped out in the past.

Videos by ComicBook.com

On top of that, the publisher also confirmed that the mobile Madden NFL games have done well in their own right, with nearly 73 million installs thus far. The forthcoming Madden NFL Overdrive should help push that number even further.

Here’s a stat sheet that shows Madden’s progression over the years:

“It’s incredible how many people have enjoyed Madden NFL over the years, and the impact it’s had on not only teaching the sport of football, but growing the love of it as well,” said Cam Weber, EVP and Group GM, EA SPORTS. “Every year Madden NFL is the game that kicks off our season of EA SPORTS games, and it continues to be one of the titans of the game industry.”

The team also confirmed the following for Madden fans: Madden NFL has also assigned ratings to more than 10,000 NFL players, and has virtually represented intangibles like speed, throw power and tackling ability of some of the best to ever play the game. Every week the Madden NFL franchise updates the ratings of over 400 NFL players in order to deliver the most realistic experience possible to football fans.

Congrats to EA Sports and the Madden development teams on reaching such a feat. Now the real question is how much longer the momentum can be kept up. From the looks of it, it doesn’t appear that Madden is going anywhere anytime soon. And its debut on PC should guarantee that audience stays on the rise as well!

Madden NFL 19 is available now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.