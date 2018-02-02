EA Sports UFC 3 Has Arrived Alongside Incredible New Launch Trailer

Time to get in the ring and show us what you’ve got with EA Sports UFC now available for Xbox One and PlayStation 4 players. To celebrate the fighting title, EA has also revealed the launch trailer with some pretty impressive accolades to its name.

Some big names in the industry had nothing but positive things to say about the latest UFC game, especially seeing all of the improvements they have made with the inclusion of more modes, more choices, and the definitive G.O.A.T career mode. But gaming media aren’t the only ones impressed with the recent revamps:

Videos by ComicBook.com

“EA Sports UFC 3 is the most realistic mixed martial arts game ever made. The new G.O.A.T. Career Mode gives you the opportunity to go from contender to champion by promoting your brand and performing inside the Octagon. This game has it all,” said Dana White, President of UFC.

A few of the new features players will see with UFC 3 include real player motion, the aforementioned career mode, and a customizable multiplayer mode:

New cutting-edge animation technology makes every move, strike, and combination more realistic, responsive, and rewarding.

Build hype to gain fans and create rivalries that capture the world’s attention. Then fight to dominate the Octagon.

New customizable multiplayer modes let you and your friends face off with highlight-reel knockouts.

You can even have Snoop Dogg himself narrate your adventures in Knockout Mode which, to be fair, is cool in itself:

“The rules to Knockout Mode are simple: choose the amount of strikes the fight takes to knock your opponent out and go toe-to-toe with your friends. Both players start with the same amount of health, but with each devastating shot the health bar decreases. “

EA Sports UFC 3 is available now for Xbox One and PlayStation 4. To see our thoughts on the game, below is a blurb from our full review, seen here:

“Progress has still been made here in spades, and EA Sports UFC 3 has a surprising amount of content both online and off. Better yet, the gameplay feels a lot more natural here, finding that near-perfect balance between the submission game and pounding someone senseless. The presentation is top notch (mind them commentary issues), and there are modes that will keep you busy for months. I still have a mild preference to Undisputed 3, but UFC 3knocked me for a loop – in a good way.”