EA Sports UFC 5 Soundtrack Announced

EA Sports UFC 5 launches on October 27 (October 24 if you pre-order the Deluxe Edition) for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S. As we get closer to the release date, Electronic Arts has slowly been announcing new features and revealing new modes. Recently, the team announced several new gameplay changes it made to EA Sports UFC 5 in response to how fans received the beta and revealed the ins and outs of Online Career Mode. Today, the team took another important step toward release by announcing the game’s soundtrack. It’s a relatively small announcement, but a key one because this is what players will be listening to during their playthrough.

EA Sports UFC 5 Full Soundtrack Listings

https://twitter.com/EASPORTSUFC/status/1716470855369113868

As you’d expect from modern sports games, the EA Sports UFC 5 soundtrack is full of hip-hop music and some pop. The most featured artists are Konrad Oldmoney and Murda Beatz, the former of which has been featured on several other EA Sports soundtracks. The playlist also includes tracks from artists like Busta Rhymes, Kid Cudi, and Swizz Beatz, among many others. Here is the full tracklist:

Videos by ComicBook.com

7.95 – “B.D.F.Q.”

Crosses ft. EL-P – “Big Youth”

Antslive – “Number One Candidate”

Busta Rhymes – “Shoot For The Moon (Safari Riot Remix)”

Charlieonnafriday – “Undefeated”

Chika – “Prodigy”

D Smoke – “I’m Winning”

Genia – “Introducing”

Goon Des Garcons – “2Fast”

Jay Rock ft. Bongobytheway – “Still That Way”

Kid Cudi – “Porsche Topless”

Kill Mike, El-P, Thankugoodsir – “Don’t Let The Devil”

Konrad Oldmoney, Murda Beatz ft. Bipolar Sunshine – “Look Fear in the Eye”

Konrad Oldmoney, Murda Beatz ft. Bipolar Sunshine, Junoflo – “I’m A Leader”

Konrad Oldmoney, Murda Beatz ft. Bipolar Sunshine, Kanin – “I Want War”

Konrad Oldmoney, Murda Beatz ft. Bipolar Sunshine, Kanin – “My Last Breath”

Konrad Oldmoney, Murda Beatz ft. Bipolar Sunshine, Kanin – “Blood On My Hands”

Marqus Clae – “Kendrick, Clae,& Cole”

NF – “Pandemonium”

NLE Choppa – “Champions”

Prof ft. Method Man – “Subpar”

Run The Jewels ft. Akapellah, Apache, and Pawmps – “caminando en la lieve (Orestes Gomez x Nick Hook’s Version)

Sean Kuti x Black Thought ft. Vic Mensa – “Bad Man Lighter 2.0”

Sustance x Strategy – “Undercurrent”

Swizz Beatz ft. Lil Durk, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie – “Say Less”

Tkay Maidza – “Silent Assassin”

Tobe Nwigwe – “Round Here (Part One)”

Young Devyn – “WYM”



Young Miko – “Wiggy”

Youngs Teflon x Tiny Boost – “Sharks 2”

Of course, you don’t have to wait to get into EA Sports UFC 5 to start listening to the soundtrack. Electronic Arts has you covered with an official Spotify playlist if you want to check it out before the game launches. That said, you don’t need to wait much longer before the game is in your hands, giving you everything you need to beat down opponents while listening to the team’s curated soundtrack.

EA Sports UFC 5 comes to PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S on October 27. If you want to play three days early, you can pre-order the Deluxe Edition on either console.