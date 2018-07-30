Earth Defense Force 5 Re-Confirmed For U.S. Release, Pre-Orders Are Live

Earlier this year, we reported the news that D3Publisher would be bringing the destructive bug shooter Earth Defense Force 5 to the U.S. sometime this year. Just recently, the publisher re-confirmed the game’s arrival on our shores. Not only that, but it’s provided us with a new trailer and set pre-orders live on the PlayStation Store!

Like previously released EDF games, Earth Defense Force 5 is all about fighting for survival. The planet has become overrun by giant bugs, aliens and other freaks of nature, forcing the team to hop into action as they attempt to save the world.

But this is no ordinary battle. You’ll be going up against hordes of enemies, meaning you’ll have to lock and load with some serious firepower to finish them off. Fortunately, you’ll have a number of soldiers available, from high-flying queens of the sky to soldiers that pack a punch with plasma pistols and rocket launchers. Take that, bugs! (Yes, you’ll be able to live out your Starship Troopers dreams.)

As with previous games, Earth Defense Force 5 looks to be on the corny side of things. Yes, it’s action packed but it’s also loaded with humorous dialogue, like soldiers shouting out “EDF!” and things like that. If you’ve played the previous games, you’ll have a good idea how it works.

As for pre-ordering the game, there are two different options available. The standard version can be pre-ordered here, coming with the game and its many levels of enemies.

However, if you really want to go all out on your bug-killing ways, there’s also a Deluxe Edition available for $89.99. It comes with a bonus Earth Defense Force 5 theme, as well as the following items:

Deluxe Edition Bonus Content 1: EDF5 Theme

Deluxe Edition Bonus Content 2: Decoy Launcher [Pale Wing]

Deluxe Edition Bonus Content 3: Star Burst

12 variations of additional weapons and support arms that will boost the power of each of the ground troops

Two mission packs – Available post launch contains:

Additional mission 1: EXTRA Challenge

Additional mission 2: SUPER Challenge

On top of that, ordering either version scores you the following goodies:

Pure Decoy Launcher 16 variations set – A special decoy which will dance and sing in the battlefield.

Volcanic Cracker – You can get the Wing Diver weapon and start using it from the beginning and you may only receive this weapon by pre-ordering the game.

Powered Exoskeleton Nix: Gold Coat – A commander machine shining with gold which boarding is admitted only by an early recruit.

Sadly, there is one thing missing here — a release date. D3Publisher hasn’t finalized when the game will be available. But it looks like it won’t be too long since pre-orders are already live. We’ll let you know once a date is announced!

In the meantime, you can check out Earth Defense Force 4.1 for PC and PlayStation 4. It’s only $29.99 and will help you fulfill your need to blast away bugs, aliens and dragons. Just another day in the EDF!