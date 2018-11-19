eBay Xbox One ‘Battlefield V’/’Red Dead Redemption 2’ Bundle Can’t Be Beat

If you’ve been looking for an Xbox One S this holiday season, and the Black Friday deals that have been offered just aren’t getting the deal done for you, then you may want to take a look at this particular eBay auction.

That’s because Newegg is currently offering an unbeatable deal on an Xbox One S bundle that throws in three huge games with the system — including two holiday hits for this season — for the mere price of $229.99.

The bundle deal comes with a white Xbox One S 1TB system, complete with matching controller and hook-ups, as well as three games — the about-to-release Battlefield V, the classic Battlefield 1 Revolution, and a boxed copy of Rockstar Games’ legendary Red Dead Redemption 2. All for just in under $230. What’s more, the package also comes with free shipping, so you don’t have to pay a dime to get the package shipped your way.

On top of that, two one-months trials for Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Live Gold are also included. So not only can you engage in Battlefield‘s excellent multiplayer and the upcoming Red Dead Online; but you can also check out the over 200 games that are available through the on-demand service, including hits like Sea of Thieves and Forza Horizon 4.

So what’s the catch, you may be asking. Well, thus far, there doesn’t appear to be a catch. The bundle is pretty well laid out, and you get an idea of what you’re getting in the package. However, it’s probably only going to be offered for a limited time. Thus far, over 5,000 of the bundles have been sold; and Newegg has clearly marked it as an item with “limited quantity available.” So once it’s gone, it’s probably gone for good. So if you’re looking to get one, you might want to jump sooner rather than later.

It’s a good way for you to get your hands on an affordable Xbox One console, while at the same time experiencing two of this holiday season’s must-have titles. And you get to discover what Battlefield 1 has to offer, just in case you missed out on it the first time around.

You can check out the full bundle deal here. But act fast. Something tells us it’ll be gone within a matter of hours; and you’ll be shooting yourself in the foot over missing it.

