Elden Ring Won't Appear at Ongoing Video Game Convention

We keep hearing rumors that Elden Ring is finally going to make another public appearance very soon, but apparently, that appearance won’t be transpiring in the coming days. If you had any hope that the much-anticipated game might be showing up during a gaming convention that is happening through this weekend, well, you can now officially dash those hopes.

The Taipei Game Show was thought to be a location in which Elden Ring might be shown off again by FromSoftware and Bandai Namco Entertainment, but the convention itself has now confirmed that this won’t be the case. Coming by way of the official YouTube channel for the Taipei Game Show, it was said that Elden Ring will have no presence at the convention. The event itself actually began yesterday on January 28th and is set to extend through the weekend until January 31st.

In short, this isn’t a major shock given that the Taipei Game Show isn’t the biggest gaming convention around. If FromSoftware or Bandai Namco wanted to have a major re-reveal of sorts for Elden Ring, you imagine that they’d want to do so at a larger venue. Then again, given that gaming conventions as a whole haven’t really happened over the course of the past year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it stood to reason that maybe those in charge of the title could have opted to use one of the first actual conventions in quite some time to make an announcement about it.

Regardless, rumors keep suggesting that we should see more of Elden Ring soon, so we'll keep our fingers crossed. In the interim, all we know for certain is that the game is set to release on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC down the road. Next-gen versions for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S have yet to be confirmed, either, but perhaps this could be changing.

