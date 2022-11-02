Elden Ring Leak Has Fans Excited for DLC

A new Elden Ring leak has fans excited about potential DLC and the up to 30 bosses it could add to the PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S. While the world waits to see what FromSoftware will do with Elden Ring next, a dataminer has unearthed some interesting files hidden away in a recent update. And by "interesting," we mean files that point towards new DLC content, including plenty of new bosses, and, more importantly, new hair options.

The leak, which comes the way of Reddit, also mentions six new weapons, new AI goals, new legacy dungeon-related map files, new Colosseum map files, changes to Divine Towers, 16 NPC entries in the files called 'Someone Yet Unseen', and the aforementioned bosses.

"In the section where boss flags are declared they left out room for 30 flags for DLC purposes but that does not mean 30 bosses will be added they just made room for those (in the base game excluding the repeats there are dot 68 bosses in terms of unique animations & model used so DLC will probably have 10-15 )," reads the leak.

As always, take everything here with a grain of salt. This is not official news, it's a leak. All of the information comes from the game's files and it's always possible it's cut content being misrepresented or changes down the line to something that negates this information.

Elden Ring is available via PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. For more coverage on this year's highest-rated game and one of its best-selling titles -- including everything between the latest official news and unofficial rumors and leaks -- click here.

"If FromSoftware's past games are considered individual successes, Elden Ring feels like the developer's 'Greatest Hits" collection," reads the opening of our review of the game. "It plays like a culmination of every smart idea FromSoftware has had throughout its grueling games while still finding ways to build on the opaque experience the studio's crafted over the years. The half-jokes referring to it as "Dark Souls 4" weren't far off, but it manages to be much more than that, too."