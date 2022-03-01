Elden Ring: George R.R. Martin Celebrates the Game’s Successful Release

Elden Ring writer George R.R. Martin has released a new message today that has celebrated the launch of FromSoftware’s latest action-adventure title. Martin himself was involved with Elden Ring at the game’s earliest stages and came up with many of the core ideas that make up the lore and backstory of the title’s world. Now, after such a long time since he personally worked on the game, Martin has shared a statement reflecting on his own role in the project.

In a message posted to his personal blog, Martin talked about how Elden Ring has already been praised endlessly by fans and critics. “The wait is over. Years in the making, Elden Ring was released last week, and has been taking the gaming world by storm,” Martin said. “But don’t listen to me. From Software brought me on to do their worldbuilding, so I can hardly pretend to be objective,” he said. Martin then proceeded to share a number of glowing reviews from various publications that have praised Elden Ring.

https://twitter.com/GRRMspeaking/status/1498690334242578432

“Of course, almost all the credit should go to Hidetaka Miyazaki and his astonishing team of games designers who have been laboring on this game for half a decade or more, determined to create the best videogame ever,” Martin went on to say. “I am honored to have met them and worked with them, and to have played a part, however small, in creating this fantastic world and making Elden Ring the landmark megahit that it is.”

Perhaps the best part of Martin’s statement regarding the launch of Elden Ring is that he also posted a picture of himself on social media wearing the helmet that comes with the Collector’s Edition of the game. Clearly, those at Bandai Namco and FromSoftware were able to hook Martin up with plenty of goodies associated with Elden Ring, and he’s not putting them to good use.

If you haven’t been playing Elden Ring for yourself just yet, you can currently look to pick it up on PlayStation, Xbox, or PC platforms. In addition, you can also read our own review of the game right here if you’re interested.