Elden Ring Player Recreates Enemy with Incredible LEGO Build

A savvy Elden Ring player has created a LEGO construct meant to capture the image of one of the game's most mysterious creatures: the Walking Mausoleum. These beings roam the Lands Between and can be interacted with by players who wish to know their secrets, but for those who just like to look at and study them, you'll be able to appreciate the build from the creator of the LEGO-fied Walking Mausoleum.

That creator is Reddit user HoboSapient who shared the images below to show what their version of a Walking Mausoleum looks like. Within the images, we've got a LEGO figure as well as a cat for some sort of scale to show how tall this build is.

Within the comments of the Reddit post as well as some descriptions on the images, we learn a bit more about this creation. The builder said it ways approximately 30 pounds and is comprised of somewhere between 5,000-6,000 pieces. The inside of the Walking Mausoleum is made up of "lots of Technic," the builder said, and as far as where these pieces came from, the builder attributed the collection of various pieces to Pick-a-Brick offerings at the LEGO Store as well as over 20 years of collecting.

If this LEGO version of the creature from Elden Ring looks familiar, it's perhaps possible that you saw this same user's post from months ago that showed the top half of the Walking Mausoleum. That top part alone was 17 inches tall and around 24 pounds alone, so you can imagine how the lower half has contributed to the build in terms of size.

When it comes to the Walking Mausoleums in Elden Ring, neither "creature" nor "enemy" really feel like the best words to describe them given their function and design. They're not exactly hostile enemies but do respond to being attacked, and for the most part, they just amble about like giant turtle carrying a mausoleum on their back. Once players can bring them down to the ground, however, they hide a powerful boon for those who've been hunting after Boss Remembrances.