Will Elden Ring Nightreign Connect The Lands Between and Kingdom of Lordran?

Elden Ring Nightreign has been announced at this year’s The Game Awards, and while we only got to see one trailer so far, it already raises a lot of questions about the world of Elden Ring, and the Dark Souls universe beyond that. Dark Souls isn’t necessarily mentioned in the trailer, but if you pay attention to the details, it certainly seems like these games are part of the same universe, and they might be overlapping in Nightreign. Once the game is released in 2025, we’ll be able to explore the possibility of the Kingdom of Lordran overlapping with the Lands Between.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Elden Ring Nightreign isn’t exactly Elden Ring 2, but a standalone game that you can play by yourself, or with friends. If the enemies and bosses alone weren’t difficult enough, you’ll find that the area you have available to explore continues to shrink over time. Your goal is to survive a three day-and-night cycle, but no two cycles will be the same. Instead, your enemies, rewards, and even Limveld change every time you jump into a new game session, giving you endless replayability and countless secrets to uncover.

Elden Ring Nightreign Could Connect to Dark Souls

Possible Firekeeper in the elden ring nightreign trailer

When you watch the trailer for Elden Ring Nightreign, you might spot some familiar elements that appear to be pulled straight from the universe of Dark Souls. The most noticeable is what appears to be a Firekeeper, or at least a woman wearing the exact same eye covering that we see Firekeepers wearing in Dark Souls. Alone, that might not amount to much more than a coincidence. However, it’s made more interesting by an enemy that looks like the Nameless King, and a creature that bears a striking resemblance to the Centipede Demon.

It’s not far-fetched to believe that Elden Ring and Dark Souls could take place in the same universe. We know that Elden Ring takes place in the Lands Between, which implies that there are other areas around this location through its name. However, we’re never told exactly which places the Lands Between is surrounded by, and that means that the Kingdom of Lordran could be one of those places. If not, well, we saw that it’s possible to seal away a place connected to the Lands Between in the Shadow of the Erdtree DLC, so the same concept could be used again, but with the Kingdom of Lordran.

We don’t know enough about Elden Ring Nightreign to do more than speculate, but it’s certainly an interesting possibility. If it ends up being true, then it could lead to more games blending these worlds in the future.