This Is By Far the Best Class to Play Elden Ring Nightreign Solo

Elden Ring Nightreign departs from FromSoftware’s beloved formula to offer a gaming experience designed primarily for three-player cooperation. That doesn’t mean brave Nightfarers can’t explore Limveld alone, as it’s perfectly possible to beat the game solo, albeit a lot more challenging. With six starter classes and two unlockable ones, Elden Ring Nightreign even offers a wide variety of character builds to appease any playstyle, allowing you to choose how you want to tackle demanding boss battles and unstoppable hordes of enemies. However, even if it’s possible to play the game with any Nightfarer, some classes are better than others in solo mode, due to the specificities of Elden Ring Nightreign‘s game loop.

Warning: Spoilers below for Elden Ring Nightreign

The two Nightfarers you have to unlock in Elden Ring Nightreign are great for support. The Duchess’ ability to evade faster and chain dodges might seem enticing for solo players, but her tiny health bar means every mistake can be fatal, especially against bosses. Plus, the Duchess’ Ultimate Art can turn the entire team temporarily invisible, an ability that’s better when there are multiple players to benefit from it. Similarly, the Revenant’s ability to summon spirits is not as good as it sounds, as the spirits are not strong enough to compensate for a high-damage Nightfarer. Furthermore, the Revenant’s Ultimate Art turns everyone temporarily invincible, something that, again, works better for a team.

Image courtesy of FromSoftware

There are some great battle–focused Nightfarers that, when playing solo, get challenged by the ticking clock. The Ironeye, focused on archery, can keep a safe distance, but his average damage output is the lowest of all Nightfarers, meaning it takes too long to kill bosses and get rewards. Something similar happens with the Executor, whose deflect ability is also best used against single enemies, which means killing one target at a time. Finally, the Guardian’s core advantages revolve around shield counters, another technique that’s perfect for group play but that slows down the gameplay in solo mode.

Things start to improve when we reach the Wylder and the Recluse, both capable of dealing heavy damage fast enough for them to be viable options. The Wylder, as a jack-of-all-trades, can also use an extensive array of weapons, even if he’s never the best with any of them. The Recluse, in turn, has an ability to constantly refill her FP bar, which means she can fire spells nonstop. However, while they are viable options, the Raider is still king of solo play.

The Raider Is the Best Solo Class in Elden Ring Nightreign

Image courtesy of FromSoftware

When it comes down to Elden Ring Nightreign, success can be pinpointed to dealing high damage fast and surviving many attacks. The Raider is the best starting class on both fronts. Since he specializes in colossal weapons, you start each run with a two-handed hammer that can easily break enemies’ guard and allow you to riposte. Plus, the Raider’s Character Skill is a powerful blow that improves if he has taken damage during the fight.

While avoiding all damage is always preferable, most players do not have the skill to evade each attack. So, a class that turns failures into an advantage is the best for playing alone. Plus, while using his Character Skill, any attack that would kill the Raider leaves him with 1 HP instead. Yes, that’s right. If you know you can’t escape a deadly attack, you can use this skill to survive longer, buying a few seconds to chug down some estus and keep fighting.

The Raider’s Ultimate Art is also the most effective for solo play. With it, you summon a massive gravestone that does a lot of damage to everything around it after it appears. The gravestone remains in the field for a while, as a temporary cover from attacks or a platform from which you can jump and plunge-attack your enemies. The gravestone can also help you reach higher places, making traversal easier and faster, and it can even break statues filled with upgrade material that strengthens your weapons. That means the Raider can always use all its abilities to the fullest, regardless of playing solo. In addition, its simplified control scheme makes it ideal for newcomers, as you don’t need to learn complex maneuvers to bonk your way into victory.

Elden Ring Nightreign is currently available for PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, and PS5.

