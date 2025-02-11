Elden Ring Nightreign Network Test Codes Have Arrived

Those lucky Elden Ring fans who were selected for the Nightreign Network Test should keep an eye on their email inboxes this morning. While the actual Network Test doesn’t start until February 14th, Bandai Namco sent out the codes this morning. They encourage players to go ahead and pre-load the Network Test client to ensure they’re ready to go when the first test goes live at 6 AM EST on the 14th. The codes will arrive via players registered email address and are for console only.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Confirmation emails went out to approved players in late January, letting them know they’d been selected for the Elden Ring Nightreign Network Test. Alongside these emails came a rise in scam attempts to trick fans into giving up their Steam account information. As the actual codes head to inboxes, it’s important to remember that the Network Test is not available via Steam. Any offers of a Steam code are likely fraudulent, and the actual Network Test codes and preload information will arrive via email for Xbox and PlayStation players only.

Elden ring nightreign image, courtesy of FromSoftware

In addition to the Xbox or PlayStation code, the email confirms the exact dates and times for the Network Test. It will run in several sessions, starting on February 14th and ending with Session 5 on February 16th. The full dates and times for the Elden Ring Nightreign playtest sessions are:

Feb 14th, 3am to 6 am PST

Feb 14th, 7pm to 10 pm PST

Feb 15th, 11am to 2pm PST

Feb 16th, 3am to 6 am PST

Feb 16th, 7pm to 10 pm PST

Players can use their Network Test Code to pre-download the client and get ready to join the game when it goes live. From Software warns players that emergency system maintenance may disrupt the planned session times. If this does happen, updates will be posted via the official Elden Ring account on X.

Some Fans Report Incorrect Platform Code for Elden Ring Nightreign Playtest

While many Elden Ring fans are sharing excited screenshots of their Network Test client downloads, others aren’t so lucky. A handful of players report the codes they received via email were incomplete or for the incorrect platform. As many players have either an Xbox console or PlayStation console, but not both, receiving the wrong code could mean missing out on the Elden Ring Nightreign playtest altogether if not corrected.

trailer footage for Elden ring nightreign

As of now, it’s unclear how many players might be impacted by incorrect codes. It may be the case that players accidentally selected the wrong platform when hastily filling out the Network Test application, or From Software and Bandai might have gotten their wires crossed. Either way, with a few days left before the Network Test begins, there’s still time to reach out to support for help. The information to contact From Software is included at the bottom of the code email, and players can follow the instructions on the linked FAQ page to submit a Support Ticket. There is no official statement from the Elden Ring account regarding the issue just yet, so this is likely the best bet for players concerned their codes are not working for the Network Test.

For those who have already redeemed their codes, there’s nothing to do but wait until that first Network Test goes live on Valentine’s Day. Many fans are making jokes about ditching other plans for the holiday in favor of diving into the game, and it’s sure to be an exciting time as fans share their early experiences with Nightreign.

Are you looking forward to the Elden Ring Nightreign playtest, as a selected player or just as a first look at community feedback? Let us know in the comments below!