How to Unlock Elden Ring Nightreign’s Revenant

Like the Duchess in Elden Ring Nightreign, you have to first unlock the Revenant before you can play as her. The cryptic character is far different from the other playable Nightfarers in Nightreign and has one of the biggest learning curves of all since you’ll have to manage more than just yourself, but her ability to provide breathing room for her team and save others at critical moments is unmatched. Before you worry about any of that, however, you’ll have to unlock her.

Unlike the Duchess, however, the Revenant takes a bit more legwork to unlock, but not much. Unlocking the Revenant in Elden Ring Nightreign requires a bit of in-game currency as well as a boss fight, so you’ll again have to familiarize yourself with another character first.

Unlocking the Revenant in Elden Ring Nightreign

To play as the Revenant, you’ll have to pay a visit to the Small Jar Bazaar that’s located in the Roundtable Hold. The small jar man is the same one you buy cheap relics and emotes from, but you can always fast-travel to him via the Roundtable Hold map if you lose your bearings.

At the Small Jar Bazaar, you’ll find a Besmirched Frame in the store (mine was buyable after unlocking the Duchess, so it seems you have to do that first). After buying that, you’ll now be able to spot a ghostly phantom in the corner of an eastern room in the Roundtable Hold. She’s looking at a painting, but when you interact with her, you’ll be transported to a memory-like experience.

The Revenant exists in this realm, but she’s guarded by the three summons that she uses as part of her ability kit. Defeat them first to be able to fight her uninterrupted, and once you best her, she’ll be added to your roster.

Similar to the Duchess, the Revenant is far from a healthy frontliner and needs a coherent team to make her supportive abilities worthwhile. Her whole focus is summoning spectral allies to help her in battles which can deal damage or draw the attention of enemies. While they fight, the Duchess excels at using Faith or Arcane-based abilities from the backline.

Once you’ve unlocked the Revenant, that’s all you have to worry about in regards to character unlocks. Other characters are to be added later via DLC, but the Duchess and Revenant will round out the current roster for you.