Elden Ring Nightreign Just Secretly Added a New Boss (and the Rewards Are Amazing)

Elden Ring Nightreign players received a major surprise from FromSoftware on June 18th, as a period of server maintenance concealed the release of an unannounced content update. While the official Nightreign patch notes detailed a series of bug fixes and balancing improvements, the studio also covertly introduced a new boss battle. Players now have access to an advanced Gaping Jaw Nightlord run, which culminates in a formidable encounter against a more challenging version of Adel, the gravity-controlling black dragon with a huge mouth. This surprise addition not only presents a difficult foe with demanding new movesets but also unlocks an entirely new in-game currency known as Sovereign Sigils. Furthermore, a new dedicated store has appeared at the Roundtable Hold, offering players powerful new relics and chalices that promise to reshape endgame gearing and customization, all ingeniously hidden for the community to uncover.

The newly discovered battle against the Everdarker Sovereign version of Adel is engineered to severely test experienced players. This boss features revamped attack patterns and mechanics, demanding exceptional teamwork and coordination for any chance of success. A first-time victory over this variant rewards players with 25 Sovereign Sigils. This special currency can be spent at a new shop subtly integrated into the Roundtable Hold. Players can locate this new store by finding a distinct wooden round sign on the exterior wall after exiting towards the beach area. Within this establishment, adventurers can exchange their hard-won Sovereign Sigils for an exclusive selection of relics and chalices, in addition to cosmetic skins. The new shop also offers a new kind of Scenic Flatstone relic that costs 5 Sovereign Sigils and guarantees you roll a purple relic. Finally, Elden Ring Nightreign fixes one of the biggest players’ complaints by allowing you to spend 1 Sovereign Sigil to activate a random Shifting Earth event.

Image courtesy of FromSoftware

While the available skins are the same ones purchasable with Murk, the Sovereign Sigil pricing offers a considerable alternative. For example, a skin that might usually cost over 344,000 Murks can be obtained for only 20 Sovereign Sigils. However, players must choose their purchases with care, as this new currency is designed to be quite rare. Subsequent victories against the enhanced Adel boss will only grant 7 Sovereign Sigils, making the process of farming them a significant time investment. This scarcity suggests that focusing on the unique new relics and chalices, rather than cosmetic items, may represent the most strategically sound use of this valuable resource.

Among the enticing new pieces of gear is the Dark Night of the Baron relic. This item possesses three powerful effects: Improved Critical Hits +1, Improved Critical Hits, and Critical Hits Earn Runes. This combination makes it exceptionally well-suited for classes like the Duchess, which can use her invisibility Ultimate Art for devastating backstabs, which not only inflict massive damage but also substantially accelerate the rate of rune farming.

More Bosses Are Coming to Elden Ring Nightreign

Image courtesy of FromSoftware

The unannounced arrival of the Everdarker Sovereign version of Adel is not a singular event. It seems to be an integral part of a wider, unpublicized strategy by FromSoftware to incrementally introduce new high-level content into Elden Ring Nightreign. For some time, the game’s community has been discussing leaks that hinted at the development of several advanced versions of existing Nightreign bosses. That means Adel is likely the first of these variants to be secretly deployed into the live game.

This method of content delivery, releasing formidable new challenges one by one without prior announcement, serves as an effective means to keep the dedicated player base consistently engaged, encouraging players to return to the game to explore fresh mysteries and overcome new trials. This drip-feed of challenging content also acts as a clever way to bridge the gap and build momentum towards the larger DLC expansion that is anticipated by the end of the year.

What are your thoughts on this secret boss addition and the new rewards in Elden Ring Nightreign?