Elden Ring Nightreign Update Finally Nerfed One of the Most Annoying Bosses

FromSoftware, the developer behind notoriously difficult titles such as Dark Souls, Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, and Elden Ring, has built a reputation on its punishing yet rewarding gameplay. These tiles always challenge players to learn through failure to overcome impossible odds. It is the nature of the beast for boss fights to be designed to push players to their limits, but they are also expected to be fair. Clear warning signs and obvious indicators are important aspects of a fair boss encounter. But when a boss feels overpowered in a way that seems unnatural, even long-time fans are quick to speak up. That was the case with a particularly frustrating bug involving a familiar boss foe in Elden Ring Nightreign.

The Draconic Tree Sentinel, a returning boss from the base Elden Ring game, became the source of widespread frustration due to one of its attacks. This supposed bug caused the Sentinel’s lightning-based bolt attacks to hit players from absurd distances at extreme speeds, sometimes across entirely different points of interest. In many cases, the boss could strike players who weren’t even in combat or visible range, leading to one-shot kills from out of nowhere. Always a fun time.

The situation sparked numerous complaints across the Elden Ring Nightreign community. One player described being wiped by the boss along with their group, only to get killed again by a lightning bolt while climbing stairs far from the boss arena. They emphasized that the Sentinel was not in line of sight, and there was no visual cue that an attack was incoming. Others echoed similar experiences, pointing out that even well-geared characters with health buffs were being instantly killed without a fair chance to respond.

Some players noted that since the last update, the enemy aggro range across certain areas had increased, making areas like the castle zone near the boss even harder to navigate. Being chased by mobs only to be struck down by a crimson lightning from an unseen boss made for an understandably frustrating experience that didn’t align with FromSoftware’s usual design standards.

Thankfully, Patch 1.02 has now fixed the issue. The Nightreign update addresses the bug that caused the Draconic Tree Sentinel’s lightning attacks to strike players from extreme distances. With this correction, the boss’s bolt ability should now function properly, only activating when players are actually within range and line of sight. FromSoftware didn’t provide deep technical details on the matter, but confirmation in the patch notes reveals that the fix has gone through and is live.

While FromSoftware games are known for their brutal difficulty, they are also respected for their consistency. Careful and extremely precise encounter design is one of the hallmark features of a FromSoftware game, so this standout issue clearly did not align with the studio’s vision. FromSoftware rarely shies away from letting players struggle, but it draws the line when gameplay becomes outright broken. Fixing the Draconic Tree Sentinel restores the kind of challenge that fans of the genre expect. It’s still a difficult boss, as it was in Elden Ring, but now it plays by the established rules, even if the player has to learn what those rules are.

For players continuing their struggles in Elden Ring Nightreign, this fix is a great quality-of-life improvement and shows that FromSoftware is willing to adjust the balance when needed. The road ahead may still be paved with hardships, but at least one of the most unfair ones has been corrected.