Elden Ring Player Creates In-Game Version of Samuel L. Jackson From Pulp Fiction

Elden Ring has been setting the internet ablaze since it was released at the end of this past week. Not only are fans trying to collaborate with one another to learn all of the game’s biggest secrets, but some are simply trying to get some tips for dealing with the opening boss. And while much of the focus surrounding Elden Ring has been in regard to its gameplay and open world, some players are giving us a better idea of just how good the character creator is.

In a new post on the Elden Ring subreddit today, one user by the name u/massiive3 ended up sharing their own in-game character that was modeled after the beloved actor Samuel L. Jackson. Specifically, the design of this character that the user went with was modeled after Jackson’s appearance in the film Pulp Fiction, where he comes donning long hair. “Say amazing chest ahead one more time motherfucker! I dare you, I double dare you!” said the caption of the post that was shared on the subreddit, alluding to a famous line that Jackson utters in Pulp Fiction.

Not long after being posted, this Samuel L. Jackson character creation shot to the top of the Elden Ring subreddit. Many users began praising the creation as one of the best that they had seen so far since the launch of Elden Ring. Others asked about how they could end up making the same character for themselves. Fortunately, the creator ended up sharing a video showing off their own in-game sliders so that others could duplicate the look. That video can be found here if you’re interested.

If you’re looking to pick up Elden Ring right now, you can currently do so on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC platforms. And if you’d like to hear our own take on the game, you can check out our review here.

