Elden Ring Release Date Potentially Revealed

Back in June at E3, developer FromSoftware — the team best-known for Bloodborne, Dark Souls, Demon Souls, and Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice — revealed its new game, Elden Ring, which is being made in collaboration with George R.R. Martin, who’s helping build the game’s world and story. Unfortunately, the debut trailer for the game is a bit ambiguous and doesn’t really covey much about the title. Further, there’s no word of a release date. These two things combined seem to suggest the new FromSoftware game is a ways off. That said, this assumption may be wrong. According to a listing on Target, the game is releasing on June 30.

Right now, Target has Elden Ring’s release date/street date listed at June 30, 2020, and notes the game will be delivered shortly after this date. Now, this could be very well be a placeholder date given that it’s June 30. “December 31 20XX” is the most common placeholder date, but retailers have used “June 30 20XX” in the past. Even if it is a placeholder date, what’s interesting is this seems to suggest Target believes the game will release before the end of June 30, in other words release in the first half of 2020, otherwise, it would have gone with a more generic “2020” or “December 31 2020” date.

It’s also possible it’s not a placeholder. June 30 is a a Tuesday, which alongside Friday, is the day for big games to release. That said, it’s not often big games release in June, however, it’s not completely unheard of either. Alas, at this point, all we can do is take this with a grain of salt and await more official information from Bandai Namco.

Elden Ring is in development for PS4, Xbox One, and PC. At the moment of publishing, there’s been no word of any additional ports for FromSofware’s biggest game yet.

For more news, media, and information on the title, be sure to check out all of our previous coverage of the game by clicking right here. And, as always, feel free to leave a comment or two with your thoughts or, alternatively, hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ and let me know over there.