Elden Ring Players Now Selling Runes on eBay

Elden Ring players have a discovered a likely bannable and possibly lucrative way to make money off of the game by selling Runes, the in-game currency used to level up and purchase various resources. Elden Ring is no MMO, however, so there’s no in-game marketplace to sell these Runes to those who need them. To work around that, players have started selling these Runes over on eBay and exchanging them in-game after receiving real-world payments for various amounts of Runes.

Over on eBay, you’ll see several listings in a search for “Elden Ring Runes” which all advertise the same proposal. You pay them real money in varying amounts based on how many Runes you want, you meet up in-game, and they drop enough Golden Runes until you’ve gotten what you paid for.

This works by utilizing the game’s multiplayer system which allows players to partner up with others via summon signs. Once players are in a world with each other, they’re able to drop items on the ground for their companions to pick up and take back to their own worlds. To make matters easier, Elden Ring also features a password system which allows for players to easily find each other if they’ve entered the same multiplayer password, assuming they’re both in the same area within the Lands Between to find the summon sign.

You can purchase Runes for amounts as low as $10 according to the listings, but they’ll cost hundreds if you want enough of them. Most of the bundles start by advertising a million Runes for a sale or somewhere around that amount. It takes a ton of runes to level up the more you progress in-game, but even if it gets to the point where it takes upwards of 80,000 Runes to level up one time, getting a million Runes for $10 would still take you pretty far.

It’s an even more lucrative option for those who are just starting out or are having trouble grinding their characters up to where they want them to be, but it’s probably not a smart idea in the long run. Eurogamer tested the process by buying Runes that way, and while it worked, you’re still left with some paltry starting equipment even if your stats are those of a much more experienced character. The terms of service (via IGN) also prohibit anything related to “real-world money trading,” so even if you find the purchases useful, there’s a good chance you could get banned if FromSoftware’s able to detect a sudden influx of runes on a new character.

