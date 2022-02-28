Elden Ring Servers Going Down for Maintenance Soon

Bandai Namco and developer FromSoftware announced today that the servers for Elden Ring across all platforms will be going down later this week for some scheduled maintenance. Over the past month, FromSoftware has been having various issues for its multiplayer services on PC with the Dark Souls trilogy. In addition, the studio also noted that some of these same problems could be popping up in Elden Ring, which was its main focus at the time. And while it’s uncertain if the online servers for Elden Ring are experiencing the same troubles right now, FromSoftware revealed that the servers will soon be taken down for a brief period of time.

In a message released on social media today, FromSoftware stated that Elden Ring’s servers will go offline either today or tomorrow, depending on the region in which you live. “Servers for Elden Ring will undergo maintenance in the next few days to help improve some multiplayer functions,” the studio said simply. “Thank you in advance for your kind understanding.”

Servers for #ELDENRING will undergo maintenance in the next few days to help improve some multiplayer functions.



Times and maintenance length for each platform will be listed in the following thread.



Thank you in advance for your kind understanding. — ELDEN RING (@ELDENRING) February 28, 2022

As mentioned, all three platforms that Elden Ring is available on will be experiencing this maintenance. That being said, each version of the game won’t see its multiplayer servers go down at the same time. Instead, the PlayStation version of Elden Ring will go down for an hour from 6pm-7pm PST today on February 28th (for those in the United States). The Xbox version of the game will then follow after and will go down from 7pm-8pm PST. Lastly, the PC iteration of Elden Ring will then round things out by being down from 8pm-9pm PST. So if you try to use any of the title’s multiplayer functions at these times, they will be locked out for you.

If you haven’t already been playing Elden Ring for yourself, the game is available right now and can be played across PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X, Xbox One, and PC platforms. Conversely, you can also read our own review of the game right here if you’re interested.

Have you been playing Elden Ring for yourself since it launched a few days back? And if so, what are you thinking of the game so far? Let me know either down in the comments or you can reach out to me on Twitter at @MooreMan12.