Elden Ring Update 1.02.1 Released, Patch Notes Revealed

Bandai Namco and FromSoftware said recently that they’d be looking into performance issues affecting Elden Ring, and not long after that commitment, those on the PC platform have already gotten another update. This one is Patch 1.02.1, and it comes with a couple of different fixes for that platform that should help make for a smoother experience. It doesn’t address all of the issues players have voiced concerns about, however, so expect to see more updates in the future.

Fortunately for those who wanted to start out their Saturdays with Elden Ring, you won’t have to wait very long at all to download this update. It’s available now for PC players and is just a couple of megabytes in size, so it should be downloaded rather quickly. This update followed maintenance that took the PC servers offline for around two hours so that things could be worked on, but that online service is back up and operational now.

Below are the patch notes for the latest Elden Ring update that can now be downloaded via Steam.

Elden Ring Update 1.02.1 Patch Notes

Start-up issues related to Easy Anti Cheat (EAC) have been improved.

Mouse operation improved.

Reduced number of files needed to load when entering a new area.

The first and the last points mentioned in the patch notes should be the most impactful ones for PC players who’ve had problems either starting the game up or moving about in the Lands Between. The game uses the Easy Anti Cheat service to protect against online cheaters which is why you see that logo every time you fire up Elden Ring, a system which should hopefully no longer prevent hang-ups when starting the game. You’ll be exploring a lot in Elden Ring, too, so fewer files impacting loading times when traveling somewhere should be helpful as well. The point about the mouse is worth mentioning, but plenty of PC players probably use controllers with Elden Ring anyway, so it’s not quite as pressing as the other two notes.

This update again does not address all of the performance issues that players have had, so expect to see more patches in the future to rectify those problems. Those playing on the PlayStation and Xbox consoles can expect their own updates, too, as they’re released.