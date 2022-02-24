Elden Ring Gets New Update, Patch Notes Revealed

Elden Ring’s release is just a matter of hours away now for many, but for those who’ve already got the game pre-loaded or plan on playing the physical version at launch, it looks like you’ve got one more update to download first. FromSoftware and Bandai Namco announced this week the release of the Version 1.02 update which includes a set of patch notes as well to detail what’s changed. Unfortunately for those looking for specifics, the notes are rather vague in their descriptions.

The patch notes are brief, however, and since the majority of people haven’t even played Elden Ring anyway, parts of the update like the “Balance adjustments” note won’t mean much. Others are good indications of improvements made such as “Improved player controls” and fixes for frame rate drops and other issues.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The patch notes can be found in full below:

Elden Ring Version 1.02 Patch Notes

Improved player controls

Addition and adjustment of BGM

Text adjustments

Balance adjustments

NPC event fixes and adjustments

Fixed frame rate drops under certain conditions

Fixed text bug in some languages

Fixed a bug that prevented the Xbox wireless headset from working properly

Bandai Namco apologized for the inconvenience of having to install another update but encouraged people who plan on playing Elden Ring to apply it before playing. You’ll most likely be locked out of the game’s online mode if you don’t update the game anyway, so you’ve got little choice in that regard.

The post detailing the contents of the update also has information about how to update the game on the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and Xbox consoles if you need help with that, though you should be prompted to update it anyway once the game is officially out and available.

This will hopefully be the last big update players have to install before actually getting their hands on the game. A launch trailer and other previews have been setting the stage for Elden Ring in the past week or so, and based on the reviews for the game that have been released so far, it lives up to the hype. Our own review called it a culmination of all of FromSoftware’s best ideas from past games even if it does sometimes feel a bit too familiar to those older experiences.